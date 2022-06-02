 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Historic service inspires free community worship service near Chimney Rock Saturday

Chimney Rock theater event Saturday::1

Three crosses were placed on the hillside by the natural amphitheater near Chimney Rock. The location was used for plays around Easter in the 1930s and 1940s.

A historic service served as the inspiration for a free community worship service Saturday, June 4 at 5 p.m. near the Chimney Rock Pioneer Cemetery.

Director Jerry Fegler said he, along with two others, came up with the idea for an event after working near the natural amphitheater.

The community worship service will take place at the historic site of the “Gift of God” play that was presented from 1930-1941. The site is south of the Chimney Rock visitor center and roughly one-quarter mile southeast of the Chimney Rock Pioneer Cemetery. A shuttle service will be provided.

“It was quite the large event,” Fegler said of the “Gift of God” play. “At the height of it’s glory, when it finally ended in ’41, they would attract thousands of people. There were probably about 300 people involved with putting it on.”

At that time, Life Magazine sent a reporter to the amphitheater, Fegler said. The remains of the natural amphitheater will be the scene for Saturday’s event.

Chimney Rock theater event Saturday::1

The Chimney Rock natural amphitheater was the site of the "Gift of God" play in the 1930s and 1940s. The site will be used for the first time since this Saturday, June 4, during a worship event.

“There’s a huge choir loft that’s still intact. It’s a huge, concrete loft set into the hillside,” he said.

The Easter play featured a manger scene and had crosses set up on the hill.

“Two years ago, we got the idea to replace the crosses that were there, so we found the exact location where they had the crosses and we put 12-feet tall crosses back up there,” he said.

During that work, Fegler said they developed the idea for an event in the space.

The service will feature a 30-minute theatrical performance by Luke Storer, a Bible character reenactor and a 30-minute performance by a community choir, comprised of local residents. Kelley Rice will direct the choir.

“It’s not the play, but it’s a taste of what it used to be like out in that setting to view a play in the ’30s,” Fegler said. “It’s significant because nobody has done anything out there quite like this since 1941.”

Fegler described the worship event as an experiment to see how well it works before organizing future events. He said one challenge was getting the generators out to the location for the sound system. However, the recent rain has greened up the area.

“The setting is very unique,” he said. “You can see why the people chose that setting to do the play in because it kind of reminds you of the Judean hillside.”

The public can park along the road by the cemetery and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets as the setting is nestled in prairie land. Fegler recommends people arrive around 4:30 p.m. to allow time to park and walk or take the shuttle to the theater site. Flags will mark the path from the road to the theater.

“You’re going to see Chimney Rock in the most beautiful angle via theater side,” he said.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Bayard Church of Christ, 206 W. 15th St., in Bayard.

Digital Editor

Lauren Brant is a digital editor with the Star-Herald.

