History of ranching in Agate area covered in upcoming hike

HARRISION — Park Ranger Grace Skavdahl will lead an interpretive walk Saturday, Aug. 20, along the Daemonelix Trail at Agate Fossil Beds.

“The Closing of the Frontier: Ranching in the Agate Area” will begin at 10 a.m. and last about 45 minutes including walking and interpretive stops.

The Daemonelix Trail is located 3 miles west of the Visitors Center. 

Since the mid-1800s, ranching has been an integral component of life in Sioux County. Agate Fossil Beds is made up of land once owned and ranched by James Cook, a forward-thinking frontiersman passionate about the western way of life whose Agate Springs Ranch still stands and operates today. Skavdahl will share the story of Agate Springs Ranch, as well as a brief overview of modern-day ranching in the Agate area. This hike is free and appropriate for all ages. 

Agate Fossil Beds National Monument is located 34 miles north of Mitchell or 22 miles south of Harrison on Nebraska Highway 29 and 3 miles east on River Road.

The Visitors Center's summer hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and the trails are open from dawn until dusk. For more information, visit www.nps.gov/agfo or find Agate Fossil Beds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 

Reporter

Nicole Heldt is a reporter with the Star-Herald, covering agriculture. She can be reached at 308-632-9044 or by email at nheldt@starherald.com.

