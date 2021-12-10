History, scenery inspires rangers with the National Park Service

Workers in the National Park Service all have their own reasons for working where they do.
Dan Morford, the park superintendent for the Scotts Bluff and Agate Fossil Beds National monuments, said he accepted the position because he wanted to move back out west.
Working with the NPS is actually a competitive field. Morford said he receives a large amount of applications each year.
“We may not be the most popular units out there but we’re still having good success,” he said.
Morford first began his outdoor service career decades ago for a very simple reason.
“I was actually a high school teacher and I just needed something to do during the summer,” he said.
He joined the US Forest Service, and since he liked working in the outdoors, he decided to do it full-time.
He has worked in numerous locations for both the Forest Service and NPS. These included the Grand Canyon, Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota and the Indiana Dunes National Park.
There came a point where he had to decide which service he’d devote his time to.
“I think the reason the NPS really appealed to me was it was a small enough organization where it was like family ... yet large enough that you can be involved in some really cool ideas.”
Aside from exploring new places, there are new things to experience and new people to meet. There’s always something to do in the park service, he said, so there’s never a dull moment.
Morford isn’t the only NPS employee who has traveled the country.
“A lot of park rangers, if you speak with them, you’ll hear they don’t often work at one place. They move around a lot,” park ranger Ittai Levine said.
Levine is no exception, having worked seasonal positions at the Glacier, Olympic and Zion national parks in Montana, Washington and Utah, respectively. He’s been working his current position at Scotts Bluff National Monument for around a year.
Why work at Scotts Bluff? “It has its own uniqueness about it,” he said, “and its own importance as well.”
The history of the Bluffs deserves to be taught, he said. As an interpretation ranger, Levine said his job involves “helping people develop an intellectual and emotional connection to the resource.”
Essentially, his duty is to inspire the public by teaching them about the monument.
Clayton Hanson, a park guide at the Fort Laramie National Historic Site, joined the NPS specifically to be a historian.
“A friend and I had a conversation about what we’d do in a dream job,” he said in an email to the Star-Herald.
“I said that I wanted a job where I could use my interest in history ... where I could be outdoors some of the time, and where I could work with the public.
He said, ‘That sounds like a park ranger.’”
Over 11 years with the NPS, Hanson has worked at eight locations. He said he wanted to work at Fort Laramie based on the historical stories he could tell about it.
Hanson said NPS workers need to be friendly and flexible.
“The joke is that every ranger becomes a generalist,” he said.
Visitors, however, don’t always get to see the inner workings of a national park. There’s a lot to learn and a lot to do.
Some employees are maintenance workers, some are administrators and others are curatorial researchers. Some are seasonal workers hired for six months and others have worked with the NPS for several decades.
“They’re all trying to tell the stories of and protect places that matter to Americans and the world,” Hanson said.
Levine said the best NPS workers are those who believe in their site’s missions.
However, shorter positions make it more difficult to make connections. Morford said workers who leave an NPS site can always return in the future, like he did at Scotts Bluff.
“I think in the National Park Service, there’s an opportunity to make a change, to make a difference,” he said.
Seasonal and regular positions, he said, are opening up at area parks such as Scotts Bluff, Fort Laramie and the Agate Fossil Beds. Those interested in joining the NPS may go to usajobs.gov for additional information.