History, scenery inspires rangers with the National Park Service

Workers in the National Park Service all have their own reasons for working where they do.

Dan Morford, the park superintendent for the Scotts Bluff and Agate Fossil Beds National monuments, said he accepted the position because he wanted to move back out west.

Working with the NPS is actually a competitive field. Morford said he receives a large amount of applications each year.

“We may not be the most popular units out there but we’re still having good success,” he said.

Morford first began his outdoor service career decades ago for a very simple reason.

“I was actually a high school teacher and I just needed something to do during the summer,” he said.

He joined the US Forest Service, and since he liked working in the outdoors, he decided to do it full-time.

He has worked in numerous locations for both the Forest Service and NPS. These included the Grand Canyon, Wind Cave National Park in South Dakota and the Indiana Dunes National Park.

There came a point where he had to decide which service he’d devote his time to.