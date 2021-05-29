The evening sun crests over the horizon casting a long shadow of this natural monument onto the surrounding landscape as birds chatter and longhorns graze in the fields below.

The North Platte River and the bustling communities of Scottsbluff and Gering decorate the landscape below this iconic landmark. Various layers of the towering Scotts Bluff National Monument have formed during the past 33 million years, but that’s only part of the rich history it offers its visitors.

The monument rises 800 feet over the surrounding communities and served as a landmark to emigrants on the Oregon, California and Mormon trails. Exploring the 3,000 acres, visitors will find rich geological and paleontological history, human history as well as encounters with various animals and plant species.

Me-a-pa-te, or the hill that is hard to go around, is how Native Americans referred to this striking feature consisting of five rock formations – Crown Rock, Dome Rock, Eagle Rock, Saddle Rock and Sentinel Rock.

The historic Oregon Trail took pioneers who traveled west past the bluffs, and remnants of these expeditions are visible as visitors explore one of the monument’s three trail systems.

The Prairie View Trail takes visitors from the visitor center to the eastern boundary of the monument, which connects to the city of Gering’s Monument Valley Pathway. Walking along this 1.2-mile asphalt trail, visitors are surrounded by native grasses swaying in the breeze.

“It is a nice walk,” said Dan Morford, monument superintendent. “It’s one that in the summer, once the grasses get up and tall, I like walking it because it gives you a feel of the emigrant trekking across the prairie through the tall grasses.”

This is the only trail on monument property that allows bicycling.

Oregon Trail Pathway is a historic trail that heads west from the visitor center toward the longhorns and covered wagon display. The trail is a half-mile with a mixture of asphalt and gravel. This moderate trail rises 85 feet in elevation.

“Once you get to the end of the pavement, that is actually where the wagons went through Mitchell Pass,” Morford said. “You get to walk in the footsteps of history literally.”

Saddle Rock Trail takes visitors to the summit of Scotts Bluff. This 1.6-mile, one-way hike includes a foot tunnel and an elevation change of 435 feet. Atop the monument are two overlook trails, one to the south and one to the north. The south loop overlooks the visitor center and the Wildcat Hills. Chimney Rock is also visible in the distance, as well as West Laramie Peak, 100 miles to the west.

“From the top on a clear day, you can look 22 miles and see Chimney Rock,” Morford said. “We talk to visitors about it taking a full day of walking to get there.”

The north overlook provides an aerial view of Scottsbluff and the North Platte River.

“The Indians called it the flat river because it was very wide,” Morford said. “As the snow melted in the spring, it became a torrent river. There were identified places where immigrants would cross the river. You can see how wide the river is because half of Scottsbluff is in it, but the river is very tame now.”

If time is limited, Summit Road meanders alongside the monument to the top, passing through three tunnels built by 214 local men hired by the Civil Works Administration. The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) constructed the auto tunnels using gunite (sprayed concrete) to stabilize the portals and side guards.

The work was completed in 1939.

Summit Road is the longest continuous and oldest concrete road in Nebraska, taking six years to construct and costing $200,265.

The CCC also worked on the parking lot at the summit, built a restroom and utility building, constructed a three-room ranger’s residence and built the one-room Oregon Trail Museum, the first building at the monument.

Visitors also can explore the geological history of the monument.

“The layering from 33 million years ago is what created this place and the bluffs,” Morford said. “You can see ash layers, see silt stone, limestone layers in the bluffs. It’s a very unique feature in itself.”

Visitors will encounter animals along the trail systems, including fox, birds, insects, bull snakes and rattlesnakes, coyotes, turkey and deer, depending on the time of day.

Gering Director of Tourism Karla Niedan-Streeks described the monument as a magnet attraction for the community.

“Whether you’re a leisure visitor or a group and motorcoach market — or literally any type of visitor market — the No. 1 attraction that draws them here is Scotts Bluff National Monument,” Niedan-Streeks said.

During one of her visits to the monument, Niedan-Streeks recalled an experience with hard tack. An interpretation ranger made hard tack, which was a staple immigrants ate while traveling on the Oregon Trail, for the visitors to taste. Hard tack is a mixture of water, flour and salt that is baked until it’s hard as a rock.

“She gave the opportunity for everyone on this tour to taste hard tack, which we had to give the warning that it will break your teeth because it’s as hard as a rock, so don’t bite down on it,” Niedan-Streeks said. “Some of them licked it, but the leader of the tour group started taking bites out of it. And he ate that whole piece of hard tack.”

That memory cemented the story of the western migration and how the immigrants survived on their journey by giving visitors a literal taste of life on the trail.

Recently, a motorcoach operator visited the area and toured the monument with Niedan-Streeks.

“We spent about an hour at the summit just taking in the views, and that tour operator literally was in awe,” she said. “She could not believe the scenic beauty from seeing everything in the valley all the way to Chimney Rock (to the east) and back to Laramie Peak (to the west in Wyoming).”

Learning the history, hiking the short trails and experiencing the wide-open spaces makes the monument an ideal spot for visitors and locals.

“If I just need to center myself, I take a drive up to the summit of the monument and sit there for a while and look at Chimney Rock and Laramie Peak,” she said. “It truly is a quality of life for the residents, and it (the monument) truly is our most remarkable attraction for those visitor markets that come to see us.”

The monument provides visitors with a gateway into the history of Scotts Bluff and a scenic overlook of the communities, Morford said.

“Take time to stop and see us,” Morford said. “We’ve got great staff, we’ve got a great view, we have a number of stories that we can tell with all of the attractions we have to offer, and we look forward to having those discussions with people and learning a little bit about them as well.”

As the grasses sway underneath a blue sky, the monument overlooks the valley still serving as a landmark for visitors around the globe. Whether visitors have an hour or a couple of days to explore the monument, the experience allows people to stand in the footsteps of the emigrants who were halfway on their journey west.

These unusual land formations may be blanketed with snow, peaking through the fog or turning shades of gold in the sunset, providing visitors with an opportunity to engage in the many stories about the valley and America’s history.

Formed from ancient seas, streams, sand dunes and volcanic eruptions, the spectacle offers something unique for everyone as this iconic landmark continues to attract visitors a century after the five rocks were first charted by fur traders.