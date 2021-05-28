A banker who said ‘No’ to seizing Japanese Americans' assets

Regardless of which possibility occurred, what is known is that there was no major interruption in banking operations among banks in the Valley and the Japanese Americans living in the area.

Had actions been taken against Japanese Americans — actions similar to those taken by banks in communities in California, for example — it would have been obvious. As far as area bankers today are aware, as far as area historians are aware, and as far as Japanese Americans who lived in the area in the 1940s – and continue to live in the area today — there were no major efforts by financial institutions to close bank accounts or to take property secured by loans held by Japanese Americans during the 1940s.

“We were able to survive in those years,” Neil “Nick” Sakurada, a retired farmer of Japanese American heritage, said. “I don’t recall any changes where any of the local Japanese American families lost their farms or had their bank accounts closed.”

He and his family worked with another local bank.

Sakurada was born on the farm that was once at the site of today’s Landers Soccer Complex in Scottsbluff. His mother and father were both born in Japan. They settled in Colorado in 1906, and the family moved to Scottsbluff in 1920. Sakurada was born in 1930.