A look at where two Panhandle WWII soldiers were on D-Day

Johnson, who is now 101 years old, admitted that during World War II, the South Pacific Theater and the European Theater felt like two different wars. He wasn’t necessarily thinking about what was happening in the fight against the Nazis; his focus was on his duties almost 9,000 miles away in Finschhafen, New Guinea.

“We weren’t interested in what was happening over in Europe,” he said.

That’s how 98-year-old Bill Myers felt too. Myers was stuck in naval aviator training for most of his time in the service. He was supposed to be on the team of fliers sent to the South Pacific to knock out Kamikaze bombers, but was stopped short when President Harry Truman ordered the dropping of the atomic bombs.

“We were interested in one thing, and that was what was happening to our fleet in the South Pacific. That’s what we were trained to do,” he said. “That’s what our minds were set to do — we were a whole different outfit.”

Still, the deadliest war in history was won through the united efforts in both places. While the Allied Forces trudged their way across Europe, reclaiming it inch by inch, those in the South Pacific were hopping from island to island and soon began a second front in the central Pacific to take on Japan.

It was just a few months after Germany’s surrender that the U.S. dropped the atomic bombs on Japan, ending World War II.

