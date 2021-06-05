A look at where two Panhandle WWII soldiers were on D-Day

June 6, 1944, was just another day of testing, preparing and transporting fighter planes for combat for 81st Air Depot Squadron crew chief Willard Johnson. Little did he know at the time that the P-47 aircraft he worked on for the last couple years would be playing its largest role in the war nearly 9,000 miles away.
In the moments leading up to the Normandy Invasion, the P-47 fighter-bomber plane attacked bridges and enemy airfields, as well as destroyed German armored vehicles in the following months as the Allied Forces advanced across Europe.
Johnson, who now resides at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home, said that, at the time, he didn’t realize what was happening that fatal day on the other side of the world — he spent most of his service in the South Pacific Theater.
“There was no communication over there (in the South Pacific),” he said.
While he was testing aircraft, approximately 156,000 Allied troops stormed the beaches of Normandy on June 6, 1944. Roughly 4,000 Allied soldiers died, with thousands more missing or wounded. There were over 2,000 American casualties.
In the entirety of World War II, Nebraska suffered 2,976 casualties, 191 of them from the Panhandle. Five of those 191 died at D-Day, according to Star-Herald research.
Private First Class Durward L. Burton, of Box Butte County, was laid to rest in the Alliance cemetery. According to his memorial, he parachuted in with the 502nd Parachute Infantry, 101st Airborne Division, some of the first to descend on D-Day. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.
Private First Class Lester J. Horn, of Scotts Bluff County, is buried at Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, Departement du Calvados, Basse-Normandie, France. Awarded the Purple Heart posthumously, Horn was killed in action at Utah Beach as a part of the 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division, U.S. Army.
Private First Class Daniel E Kepler, of Morrill County, is buried at Rose Hill Cemetery in Broadwater. He was a part of the 459th Amphibious Truck Company and died at Omaha Beach. He was awarded the Purple Heart posthumously.
Records indicate that while Private Leonard Hugh Snow was born in Goshen County, Wyoming, and is buried at Valley View Cemetery in Torrington, his home or enlistment state was Nebraska and is associated with Scotts Bluff County. Awarded the Purple Heart posthumously, Snow was a part of Company E, 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division and died at Omaha Beach.
Private Charles Warren Tinsley, of Scotts Bluff County, was an Italy war hero, having earned the Silver Star and Purple Heart for his “gallantry in action” near Troina in which he was “instrumental in saving many lives by exposing himself to intense mortar and small arms fire while directing fire on Dead Woman Hill” allowing his company to reorganize and evacuate its casualties. A part of the 16th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division, he later died at Omaha Beach on D-Day and is buried at Chaulk Creek Cemetery in Harrisburg.
Johnson, who is now 101 years old, admitted that during World War II, the South Pacific Theater and the European Theater felt like two different wars. He wasn’t necessarily thinking about what was happening in the fight against the Nazis; his focus was on his duties almost 9,000 miles away in Finschhafen, New Guinea.
“We weren’t interested in what was happening over in Europe,” he said.
That’s how 98-year-old Bill Myers felt too. Myers was stuck in naval aviator training for most of his time in the service. He was supposed to be on the team of fliers sent to the South Pacific to knock out Kamikaze bombers, but was stopped short when President Harry Truman ordered the dropping of the atomic bombs.
“We were interested in one thing, and that was what was happening to our fleet in the South Pacific. That’s what we were trained to do,” he said. “That’s what our minds were set to do — we were a whole different outfit.”
Still, the deadliest war in history was won through the united efforts in both places. While the Allied Forces trudged their way across Europe, reclaiming it inch by inch, those in the South Pacific were hopping from island to island and soon began a second front in the central Pacific to take on Japan.
It was just a few months after Germany’s surrender that the U.S. dropped the atomic bombs on Japan, ending World War II.