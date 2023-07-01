On Tuesday, July 4, Fort Laramie National Historic Site will be hosting its annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration. As in years past, the day will be packed with events that offer something for everyone. Activities begin at 9:30 a.m. and will continue throughout the day, ending at 5:30 p.m.

Admission to the park on the Fourth of July, and every day, is free.

The observance begins with a military flag-raising ceremony.

The popular Old-Time Children's Games will begin on the parade ground in front of "Old Bedlam" at 10 a.m. Sack races, pole climbing, foot races, and more will challenge youngsters of all ages.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., retired National Park Service (NPS) historians Paul Hedren and Jerome Greene, will be signing books outside the park’s visitor center. Both Hedren and Greene have researched Fort Laramie and the American West extensively with notable books including Fort Laramie & the Great Sioux War (Hedren, 1988) and Greene’s American Carnage, Wounded Knee in 1890 (2014).

At 11 a.m., The Merchant Family will perform a fiddle concert showcasing 19th century emigrant and military music. This special concert will be held at the bleachers north of the visitor center (artillery demonstration area). At noon, park staff dressed in 19th century period clothing, will fire two Model 1841 Mountain Howitzers for the 38-gun salute (parade field).

At 1 p.m., singer Hank Cramer will present music at the bleachers north of the visitor center followed by the Trotters Equestrian Drill Team at 2 p.m. (parade field). At 3 p.m., the Pony Express will be at the Fort with a demonstration near the bleachers. At 3:30 p.m., a concert will be performed by The Merchant Family and Hank Cramer at the bleachers. Children ages 7-12 are invited to gather on the parade field at 4:30 p.m. for “Junior Soldier’s Drill” followed by an evening Retreat Parade at 5:15 p.m. which will close out the day’s activities.

Throughout the day, park visitors can visit a variety of living history stations, including the Post Trader's Store, Infantry Camp and 1876 bakery.

For more information on Fort Laramie National Historic Site’s 2023 Special Events or summer program offerings visit the park website at www.nps.gov/fola or call the park at 307-837-2221.