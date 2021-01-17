Executive Orders: FDR’s favorite weapon

It should come as no surprise that the president who held the job the longest was also the president who issued the most executive orders. Those orders are a major piece of presidential power, and Franklin D. Roosevelt wasn’t shy about using them.
A total of 3,721 times during his record 12 years as chief executive, Roosevelt picked up his pen and signed a directive spelling out what he wanted the federal government to do or not do. No other president, Democrat or Republican, even comes close to that number.
Then again, Roosevelt was president during some of the most trying periods in American history. He entered the White House in 1933 at the depths of the Great Depression. By the time his casket was carried out of the White House in 1945, World War II was winding down.
Between battling an anemic economy at home and fascists abroad, FDR had his hands full.
While Congress was controlled by fellow Democrats, there were a good many conservatives among them who resisted Roosevelt’s New Deal and foreign policy plans. So when Congress was reluctant to act, Roosevelt was happy to issue an executive order instead. Some of his moves were solid and received praise. Others have fared poorly in the harsh light of historical examination.
Consider Executive Order 6102, which forbade Americans from hoarding gold. Doing so slowed economic growth and kept the Depression dragging on. Signed April 5, 1933, Americans were required to turn over gold bullion and coins to the Treasury Department. It was viewed at the time by many as bold and decisive action.
But there was also Executive Order 9102, which set in motion the creation of internment camps for Japanese-Americans. Signed March 18, 1942, it led to the relocation of some 120,000 people of Japanese ancestry during World War II and is now considered a dark blemish on Roosevelt’s presidential record.
In between those two extremes were 3,719 other orders. They are fascinating to read now, nearly 90 years after they were issued. The documents reveal a president who was willing to make generous use of executive orders to do what he thought would protect his country from all threats, both foreign and domestic.
