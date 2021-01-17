Executive Orders: FDR’s favorite weapon

A powerful presidential tool

Incoming President Joe Biden loves the legislative process. After all, he served in the Senate for 36 years, then presided over it for another eight as vice president. And Biden has made it clear that he hopes for a more bipartisan Washington, where compromises can be reached and legislation passed.

But given the narrow Democratic House majority and the current, contentious nature of the Senate, Biden’s not about to set aside the power of “the phone and the pen” — President Barack Obama’s phrase for the presidential power of executive orders.

These orders don’t require congressional approval and can be difficult for legislators to overturn. And Biden has already indicated he’s willing to use that power as president. He’s expected to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization and to overturn the travel ban President Donald Trump put in place covering six nations linked to terrorism.

Biden is also expected to return to Obama’s policy on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which Trump attempted to reverse with his own executive action. And Biden could lift the ban on transgender people serving openly in the U.S. military.

Biden may be sincere when he urges bipartisan compromise, but don’t expect him to abandon executive power.

— J. Mark Powell, InsideSources.com