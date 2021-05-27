From prison, to school, to war, the story of 5 American warriors

Federal records used “Miyagishim” as the spelling for his surname and “Shunji” as his first name; the middle initial used was listed as an “A”. Those same records indicated that he never traveled to Japan, had finished two years of high school at the time of his imprisonment by the federal government, and spoke both Japanese and English as well as had the ability to read and write English.

On Dec. 29, 2018, Vickie Sakurada Schaepler wrote a tribute to Miyagishima: “…He was able to leave relocation [from the Gila River Prison) and return to Scottsbluff, and finish his high school degree. We were so pleased to share ‘the Celebration of Japanese History in Nebraska’ in March [of 2018) with him, Jeanne and members of their families.”

According to his obituary, Alfred Miyagishima was born “…to mother Kiku and father Toshiro Gontaro.

During World War II, Alfred served with the 9th Infantry Division in France and Germany. He later served as Commander of Nisei Post 185 in Denver.

After many years of employment with the City and County of Denver and the State of Colorado, Alfred retired to enjoy his favorite hobbies. He was a devoted Denver Broncos fan, an excellent fisherman, loved a game of golf and traveling with wife Nancy.”