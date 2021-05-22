Japanese Americans arrival in the Valley

Beyond farming, some Japanese Americans became business owners. One of the more prominent businesses owned by Japanese Americans in Scottsbluff was the Eagle Café. It was located in the Opera House Building,” Vickie Sakurada Schaepler said.

“The Eagle Café was started by Sam Matsuda in 1912,” Schaepler said. “Sam Hangui then took ownership of the restaurant. Fred Ikeya and Shizuo Sakurada (my father) worked for Mr. Hangui and became owners of The Eagle Cafe in 1958.”

People from throughout the region — both Japanese Americans and Americans of many other ethnicities — ate meals at The Eagle Café.

“The members of the Masonic order in the North Platte Valley were entertained at an unusually fine seven-course banquet in The Eagle Café at Scottsbluff,” according to a news article dated March 6, 1914, in The Bridgeport News-Blade. The Eagle Café ran an advertisement in The Bayard Transcript on Jan. 5, 1922, extending “...a cordial invitation to the people of Bayard and vicinity to take their meals at our café...” Meal prices ranged from 30 to 45 cents, according to the ad. In October of 1942, news reports indicated that local police guarded the restaurant because of two incidents where rocks were thrown at the café.