Japanese Americans came to the area as students during WWII

In addition to the Japanese Americans living in Scottsbluff and western Nebraska at the beginning of World War II, other Japanese Americans came to the area to continue their education as well as to work. A number of these individuals had been imprisoned by the federal government prior to their travels to Scottsbluff.

These specific Japanese Americans — all citizens of the United States — were incarcerated solely because of their ethnic heritage. This story highlights aspects of the lives of several of these individuals, while part five will focus on the details of the lives of five men who came to Scottsbluff and then served the nation as members of the U.S. military.

Dorothy Ichinaga Thomas

Dorothy Ichinaga was one of the Japanese Americans who came to Scottsbluff during this time. She was born in Pixley, California, in 1924, and grew up in Tulare, California. As a child, she and her sister, Phoebe, were both noted for their dancing as teenage girls at a local dance school and local girls organization in Tulare.

The Tulare Daily Advance-Register printed more than two dozen news articles highlighting dance programs Ichinaga participated in from 1936 to May of 1942.