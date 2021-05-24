Japanese Americans imprisoned by the federal government

With the stroke of a pen, the president of the United States of America authorized, among other things, the imprisonment of about 112,000 American citizens and residents of this nation due to racial policies. These individuals were held in horse stables and in prisons behind barbed wire, not because they committed a crime. No, instead they were taken into custody because of their Japanese heritage.

The president was Franklin Delano Roosevelt. The date was Feb. 19, 1942. The country was now an active participant in World War II. Japan had bombed Pearl Harbor and had invaded the Philippines, controlled by the U.S. which possessed military bases there, among other locations throughout East Asia and the Pacific Ocean.

Even prior to the issuance of Executive Order 9066 by President Roosevelt, other Japanese Americans were imprisoned by the United States of America. Within hours of the sinking of the USS Arizona in Hawaii, the federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) arrested more than 1,000 Americans of Japanese heritage.

One of those arrested was an Episcopal priest in North Platte. He was the only American arrested in Nebraska at the time by the FBI, according to The Episcopal Church.