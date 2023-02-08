GERING — The Legacy of the Plains Museum will host its monthly Puzzles of the Past program Friday, Feb. 10, at 9 a.m.

Discussions will continue the focus on the history, buildings and stories of the town of Mitchell, with the focus on the businesses and buildings along the west side of Center Street.

Puzzles of the Past provides attendees an opportunity to learn about the towns in our area and to discuss, tell stories and socialize. Towns that have been featured in the past include Lyman, Henry, Melbeta, McGrew, Minatare, Haig and others. There is no cost to attend.

For more information, call Legacy of the Plains Museum, 308-436-1989.