Legacy of the Plains launching history podcast

How did the area become one the world’s largest exporters of great northern beans? Why is Mitchell called Mitchell? What happened to all the potatoes?

These questions, and others, are some of the questions a new podcast from Legacy of the Plains hopes to answer. Dave Wolf, executive director at Legacy of the Plains Museum, said he wants to launch the new podcast next month.

“We really want to be able to dive into history and get local experts to come in and talk and give the listener just a deeper understanding of the history of the area,” Wolf said.

Wolf said he’d host the podcast. He added that he’s potentially looking to have guest hosts for the show.

“No one else really wants to (host) but me. So I’m kind of being the one that’s going to be thrown into that,” Wolf said.

Wolf said he’s been thinking about launching a podcast for a while. In some ways, the podcast would be designed to augment the experience of going to the museum.