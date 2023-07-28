Members of the The Oregon-California Trails Association toured local trails and spots along the Oregon, California and other trails over the last week.

The association held its annual convention in Gering over the last week for the first time since 2008. The Oregon-California Trails Association is an organization that protects and promotes the history of the Oregon and California Trails and the people who used them to travel west and build new lives. The organization is divided into 11 chapters across the west and the great plains from Missouri all the way to California.

“(OCTA) works very closely with the National Parks Service to promote public awareness on the trails,” Camille Bradford, president of the Colorado-Cherokee Trail Chapter of the organization, said.

The members often describe themselves as “rut nuts,” referring to the ruts from wagons that traveled the trails and still visible in some areas along the routes.

The convention included a series of events including guest speakers, tours of historical landmarks in the area and showings of documentaries and short films. Events kicked off Monday night at a reception dinner held at the Gering Civic Center.

The convention drew members and enthusiasts from around the country and of all ages. Members traveled from as far as the states of Missouri, Oregon and even New York to meet back up with friends and learn about the history of the region.

For many members of the organization, the annual convention is an opportunity for reunions with friends from around the country. This was apparent at the reception dinner as people laughed and embraced while eating dinner and waiting for a presentation on influential photographer William Henry Jackson.

Jackson was the preeminent photographer of the American West in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. He was known for his work on the Hayden Surveys where he produced famous images such as his photograph of The Mount of the Holy Cross in Colorado.

His photographs also played a key role in the survey and presentation that lead to the creation of Yellowstone National Park.

He would pass through Scottsbluff and Gering many times during his travels and was enamored by the scenery here, as he would produce many photographs and paintings of the area during his career.

One of the largest collections of his work resides at the museum at the Scotts Bluff National Monument and was the subject of the evening’s speaker, Bob Blair, who volunteered at the monument and became an expert on the subject.

Scotts Bluff National Monument Superintendent Dan Morford said, “At the park, we have about 1,200 items of William Henry Jackson’s. There’s lots of other William Henry Jackson stuff out there but we do have one of the larger collections,”

Blair gave a presentation of Jackson’s life and accomplishments told in his own words with excerpts of the photographers journals and writings of his travels.

“I wound up taking William Henry Jackson’s entire collection at the monument, he said. “I don’t know, 1,100 or 1200 pieces, photographing it all, putting it all in order and adding provenance to it.”

The convention also hosted guest speakers throughout the day on Tuesday and took members on tours Wednesday and Thursday to historical markers throughout the region.

These tours included trips to Ash Hollow, Fort Laramie and the Scotts Bluff National Monument. The monument staff was able to arrange for the group’s charter buses to travel all the way up the Summit Road to the top.

There, members marveled at the beauty of the plains and several remarked, like many visitors before them, that they were surprised that this was Nebraska.