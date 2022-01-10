Railroad brings Greek immigrants out west

In 1926, Lapaseotes helped found the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bayard, Dean said.

“Being the Greek Orthodox Church, obviously a lot of traditions, customs, culture and their ethnic heritage, I think, poured a lot into that,” she said.

The Greek language was one of the things passed down.

“My great-grandfather’s kids grew up speaking Greek, because that’s what his parents and their circle of people spoke,” she said.

Harms said his family didn’t learn the language, except his oldest sister.

“My sister could not speak English when she started school. She’s four years older than I am,” Harms said. “When I came along, my mom and dad said, ‘We’re not doing this. We’re going to speak English around him, so when he goes to school he doesn’t have that difficulty trying to learn English.’ It was kind of funny. Whenever they wanted to say something they didn’t want us to understand, he would speak Greek. My sister would understand because she could speak Greek.”

While the younger generations no longer speak the Greek language, other traditions and aspects of the culture have been retained.