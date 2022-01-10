Railroad brings Greek immigrants out west

In the early 1900s, the railroad was expanding. A lot of Greeks were hired to help build the infrastructure in the railroad’s westward expansion.
Once the railroad jobs dried up, many Greeks settled in western Nebraska to work at sugar factories, farm or open businesses.
Pete Lapaseotes’ journey
Pete C. Lapaseotes was one of the many who worked for the railroad before settling down in western Nebraska. His journey, though, started at a very young age.
In 1907, Lapaseotes’ sister was getting married, and the family needed to give a dowry to the groom’s family.
“They were a very poor family. They had lots of debt which brought shame to the family and embarrassment,” Nicole Dean said. “My great-grandfather figured a way that he could help his family and his now married sister is to come to America and make money to send back.”
At 14 years old, Lapaseotes boarded a ship headed to the United States.
“He got on a boat to America without his family’s permission, which was a big no-no at that time,” she said.
Lapaseotes worked on the ship to pay his fare for the two-month journey to Ellis Island, Dean said.
After arriving in New York, Lapaseotes worked for two years to pay off the dowry. He stayed another three years before heading west.
“There were so many immigrants and jobs were scarce, and, obviously, immigrants weren’t treated very kindly,” she said.
So, Lapaseotes began making his way out west.
“He got a job with the Frisco Railroad which brought him to Pueblo, Colorado, in 1912,” she said.
In Pueblo, Lapaseotes found a job with better pay than what the railroad offered.
“He worked for the steel mills after he kind of discovered that it paid a little bit better than the railroad,” Dean said.
In 1917, Lapaseotes was offered a job by the Great Western Sugar Company.
“Through that position, he moved around some, which eventually landed him here in western Nebraska,” Dean said.
Lapaseotes bought a farm in 1933 that has stayed with the family through four generations.
Family ties
Dean said the Greek immigrants who settled in the west were a tight-knit group. Those close bonds are what brought her grandparents together.
“Many immigrants, they form these bonds. My grandfather was living in Bridgeport, and through that connection he had heard of a Greek girl in Pueblo, Colorado,” she said.
Chrysoula “Chris” Tzavaras made her way to the United States at an early age. She was around 15 when an earthquake destroyed her family’s home in Platanos, Greece. The devastation from the earthquake brought her grandmother to the United States.
“Having to start over from having hardly anything and having to start over with absolutely nothing, they decided that she would come to America to live with an uncle who lived in Pueblo, Colorado,” Dean, her granddaughter, said.
Chris (Tzavaras) Lapaseotes and Constantine “Connie” Lapaseotes met for the first time at a function, Dean said.
“That’s how my grandparents met. They became engaged and married shortly after,” she said.
Harms moves west
Nick Harms grew up in Diavolitsion, Greece, when he decided to head west to the United States.
John Harms said his father decided to settle in Bayard.
“He wanted to relocate to Bayard, because that’s where the Greek Orthodox Church was. That’s where he came to help a farmer for a while,” John Harms said.
His father decided he wanted to open his own business. He first opened a restaurant in Bayard.
“He later moved to Morrill and spent the next 35 years there in the restaurant business,” he said.
He used a lot of his Greek influence in his restaurant, John Harms said.
“It was an American-style restaurant, but he had Greek seasonings that he used,” he said.
John Harms said his father embraced his new life in America.
“He was very proud of being American. When he passed the US. Citizenship test, that was probably the proudest moment in his life,” he said.
Nick Harms instilled that pride in his children, John Harms said.
“When I was a kid, when the Star-Spangled Banner would play, if I didn’t stand up and put my hand on my heart he would (tell me), ‘Hey, you show respect to that flag,’” he said.
It was in America where Nick Harms met his wife Beulah (Pappas) Harms.
“My mother was an American-born Greek. She lived on the George Pappas farm,” he said.
Greek pride
In 1926, Lapaseotes helped found the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bayard, Dean said.
“Being the Greek Orthodox Church, obviously a lot of traditions, customs, culture and their ethnic heritage, I think, poured a lot into that,” she said.
The Greek language was one of the things passed down.
“My great-grandfather’s kids grew up speaking Greek, because that’s what his parents and their circle of people spoke,” she said.
Harms said his family didn’t learn the language, except his oldest sister.
“My sister could not speak English when she started school. She’s four years older than I am,” Harms said. “When I came along, my mom and dad said, ‘We’re not doing this. We’re going to speak English around him, so when he goes to school he doesn’t have that difficulty trying to learn English.’ It was kind of funny. Whenever they wanted to say something they didn’t want us to understand, he would speak Greek. My sister would understand because she could speak Greek.”
While the younger generations no longer speak the Greek language, other traditions and aspects of the culture have been retained.
“The traditions are definitely still there. Most of those are tied to the church,” Dean said. “My grandparents still have a strong tie to religion, because religion was part of their ethnic heritage.”
Dean said she is raising her own children in the Greek Orthodox Church.
“When Greeks started marrying non-Greeks, you lose a little bit of that. You’re focused a little less on that,” she said. “My dad married a non-Greek. When I grew up, my mom and dad were going to the Greek Orthodox Church. My mom embraced a lot of the customs and traditions. Each generation is a little bit further removed. I married a non-Greek and we still attend the church. We’re very strong in the church, and we’re raising our kids in the church.”
Dean, though, said there is a shortage of Greek Orthodox priests, so the church is without a full-time priest.
Andy Newman is working to be ordained as an Orthodox priest and can perform some services in the meantime.
“We’re able to have a short service every Sunday that he’s able to be here, but he can’t perform any sacraments (yet). We can’t take communion. We try to get a visiting priest to come whenever we can, so we can have a full Divine Liturgy and taking communion,” she said.
In August, Dean organizes the Greek Festival in Bridgeport. The festival is on the Saturday closest to Aug. 15, she said.
A big part of the Greek Festival is the youth performing traditional Greek dances in authentic clothing.
“My kids are currently 5, 7 and 9. My 5-year-old has probably danced for two years now. We don’t push it. Whenever any of them are ready, they can come to some practices. When my boys were two or so, they would put a little costume on, and they would hold on to somebody’s hand at the end of the line just to become part of it,” Dean said.
Food also plays a big part of the Greek culture.
“We ate a lot of Greek food. My mother cooked Greek. It’s kind of interesting. My dad was a cook, but the two never really could get along when they’re in the house cooking Greek food. We used to laugh at it, but the food was phenomenal,” Harms said. “I passed it on to my own children. I wanted them to understand the culture and the food, and I don’t want it to be lost. My two daughters are (passing it on to) their children. I think that’s really important, so that they can remember where they came from.”
Of course, food is the center of the Greek Festival, as well.
“One of our biggest draws is the Greek sweets. Those have been prepared by ladies in our church for years. All of those recipes have been handed down from their mothers and grandmothers. We’re very fortunate to be able to still be making homemade sweets,” Dean, who organizes the festival, said. “(Baklava) is definitely one of our more popular items. ... We pride ourselves on the quality of the sweets. We find out what people like and, hopefully, we are able to provide that.”