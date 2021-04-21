Refurbishing the historic Japanese Hall

Work continues inside a small, white building to preserve the stories of local Japanese-Americans who settled in the community. The Japanese Hall holds those stories in the valley that will be shared for generations to come once the hall is fully refurbished and opens to the public within the next year.
Vickie Sakurada Schaepler, a Sansei, or third-generation Japanese, worked to preserve the valley’s Japanese history, including the building.
The building was previously located on Avenue C in Scottsbluff, where it was originally constructed in 1928. The hall served as the venue for Japanese language classes, dances, festivals, theater productions, sports clubs and church services. The Friendly Circle Bazaar was held there from the 1950s through 2016 to preserve the building. In November 2017, the property was sold and the owner donated the building to the Legacy of the Plains Museum.
Since being relocated in December 2019, the Japanese Hall has been refurbished. It will serve as the site for local Japanese-American history, featuring several exhibits that tell the stories of the Issei and Nisei, first and second generation Japanese-Americans.
The hall is set to open in late 2021 or early 2022, but volunteer construction manager John Miyoshi said COVID-19 has set the project back.
“We are getting near the end of the remodel,” Miyoshi said. “The building was moved in December of 2019 and it was set on its foundation in January of 2020. We’ve been working since then on the remodel.”
In the past two months, Miyoshi said the remodel has progressed. The hall has updated utilities, the plaster walls were removed and replaced with drywall and insulation, the windows have been replaced and the entry way has been altered.
“The windows look exactly the same, but all the windows have been replaced and the glass has been upgraded to a UV glass that is museum quality, so we don’t degrade any of the exhibits,” Miyoshi said. “The entry way was tight and claustrophobic, so we’ve altered the ceiling.”
The hall originally had three windows that faced the street, but were removed in the 1940s during World War II. Those windows have been put back in. The original 1929 pine floor and the bead board ceilng have also been refurbished, so visitors to the Japanese Hall will step back in time and get a glimpse into life in the early 1900s.
Miyoshi said they also updated the basement.
“When we put the new basement in, we raised the ceiling nine inches, so a 6-foot person could fit down there now,” he said
Additional renovations of the two basement bathrooms and kitchen were done. During the relocation process, Miyoshi said they learned the kitchen cabinets were built in the basement.
“We came to find out those hand-built cabinets were actually built in the basement of the old hall because we could not get them out,” he said. “We had to move the hall and then get those cabinets out.”
The old tables used during meetings and events are still in the basement as well, although Miyoshi said they are short.
“My grandpa was exactly five foot tall and he would have fit nicely in those tables,” he said. “I can’t fit my knees under the tables.”
The building’s three front steps were removed to meet ADA compliance.
As the Japanese Hall project volunteers work to preserve the artifacts inside, Schaepler said they are also gathering unique stories from across the region about the Japanese-American settlers to highlight.
“We have so many stories that we want to collect from those early settlers to the community they built here,” she said.
Many first-generation Japanese immigrants came to the area to work for the Union Pacific railroad. In 1910, many of them settled in the area. When the railroad laid off workers, the Issei and Nisei began to work as farm hands, start their own farms and opened restaurants in the community.
The Japanese Hall volunteers and Legacy personnel met Wednesday afternoon to discuss what to feature in the exhibits, which will be differentiated by era and generation.
“We are in the process of working on exhibits,” Schaepler said. “It’s a much more expensive process than I realized. We’ve been working on what do we want to include in this hall and what are some of the important stories to tell.”
The tentative plan is to open the hall to the community next spring. Once the hall opens, the Japanese Hall volunteers hope to work with Legacy to turn the area in front of the hall into a park.