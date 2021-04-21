Refurbishing the historic Japanese Hall

In the past two months, Miyoshi said the remodel has progressed. The hall has updated utilities, the plaster walls were removed and replaced with drywall and insulation, the windows have been replaced and the entry way has been altered.

“The windows look exactly the same, but all the windows have been replaced and the glass has been upgraded to a UV glass that is museum quality, so we don’t degrade any of the exhibits,” Miyoshi said. “The entry way was tight and claustrophobic, so we’ve altered the ceiling.”

The hall originally had three windows that faced the street, but were removed in the 1940s during World War II. Those windows have been put back in. The original 1929 pine floor and the bead board ceilng have also been refurbished, so visitors to the Japanese Hall will step back in time and get a glimpse into life in the early 1900s.

Miyoshi said they also updated the basement.

“When we put the new basement in, we raised the ceiling nine inches, so a 6-foot person could fit down there now,” he said

Additional renovations of the two basement bathrooms and kitchen were done. During the relocation process, Miyoshi said they learned the kitchen cabinets were built in the basement.