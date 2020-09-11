Remembering 9/11: Firefighters remember horror, heroism during terrorist attacks

Sept. 11, 2001, is one of those days where most people can remember where they were and what they were doing when they heard about the terrorist attacks that Tuesday morning.
For those in the fire service today, and especially if they were in the fire service on that particular day, the memories run deep.
Firefighter Bruce Meier, now a 23-year veteran of the Scottsbluff Fire Department, had just finished his shift that morning, and was at home watching the events unfold.
“‘Wow. Unbelievable that something like that’s happening in the United States,’” was Meier’s reaction, he said. “Once the second plane hit, you could tell there was something else going on, and it wasn’t a freak accident. I sat there with my kids and watched it.
“The firefighters there, I cannot put into words what I would think they were going through. Obviously, ‘How in the world are we going to rescue this many people this quickly?’ They surely knew that they didn’t have very much time to get everybody out. After the fact, watching everything they did and how they did it, a lot of them knew they weren’t coming back out of the place. It was very difficult, but something they needed to do, obviously, to try to save those people.”
Scotts Bluff Rural Fire Chief Paul Reisig said he was on a tractor, cutting dry edible beans that morning. Oddly enough, the radio had quit working on the tractor about an hour before the attacks. Noise from the tractor prevented him from hearing his cell phone, so he was surprised to see 20 messages when he took a break. He called his wife to find out what was happening, and headed back to the house a quarter-mile away to watch the news.
“I got back just in time to see the plane hit the second tower,” Reisig said. “Of course, being a fireman, I’m watching all this with great anguish, too, going, ‘Wow, look at those guys. They’re throwing hoses on their shoulders. They’re going up in this thing. They’re marching up the steps because elevators weren’t working.
“Nobody, I don’t think, nobody realized, and we should, even as a fireman, I should have realized it, we know that in a steel building, you get so much heat, she’s coming down. Steel has a melting point. Steel buildings do fold, but you always think, ‘No. Skyscrapers are concrete and steel, and that can’t happen.’”
Scottsbluff captain Justin Houstoun had just finished college and woke up that morning in time to see the news. He was worried about his parents, who were scheduled to fly back to New York that morning after attending the Denver Broncos game Monday night. Fortunately, their flight never took off because of the tragedy.
Houstoun had already been a firefighter in New York and New Jersey, but was in Colorado finishing up college.
“I remember watching, and just, honestly, feeling completely numb,” Houstoun said. “That’s not something that you ever thought of being plausible, and then to watch it all unfold, especially when the towers came down. I had lived back there for five years, and being around the Trade Center, they seemed like indestructible buildings. Having to watch on TV, knowing that everybody was inside when those came down, it was pretty somber.”
Scottsbluff firefighter Chris Gabis was getting ready for school as a sixth-grader in Sidney. The first plane had hit before he left for school, and the second hit as they were on the way.
“We watched a little bit during school, and we actually got sent home for the day,” Gabis said. “Being 11 is a tough age, so I think my mom was trying to keep me outside, keep my occupied a little bit so I wasn’t just watching everything unfold.”
Scottsbluff fire chief Tom Schingle recalls watching the news at home in Greeley, Colorado, recovering from a tonsillectomy.
“It was just really hard to wrap my head around what was happening,” Schingle said, adding that he wanted to get up and go to work, but his mother told him no.
Reisig said the explosion of the Western Sugar factory in 1996 was reminiscent for him of the Trade Centers in New York. He said the night of the sugar factory explosion he had just gone to bed when he heard a loud “boom,” but didn’t know what it was until a few seconds later when his fire department pager began to go off.
“I think God all the time that we only lost one (life) out there,” Reisig said of the sugar factory explosion. “That sugar factory could have been far more lethal than it was. That other one (New York) was bigger, I know it was bigger, and explosion versus implosion, but at the same time when you see them both, you realize the potential is there.”
The events of 9/11 gave more people an understanding of what firefighters do. Meier said the events and the coverage helped average citizens better understand how things work and what things mean in the fire service. In an unfortunate way, Meier said it brought patriotism back to the country, and gave people a new appreciation for fire and police.
Gabis said looking back he sees the events more clearly.
“It’s funny how your perspective changes, because I had no relation to it, just a kid from Nebraska at that point,” he said. “As you get into the fire service, you start learning about the sacrifice that was made, and you feel this — I think it’s overused — but you feel a brotherhood and a connection. You see video of firefighters going in, and they had to feel so helpless, looking up at 110 stories of you don’t know what, and those guys just kept their heads down and did what they could and saved who knows how many lives just by being there.”
Firefighters go to work every day with the understanding that it may be their final shift, as it was for nearly 350 firefighters on 9/11, but they see it as just part of the career they’ve chosen.
“We know, we put it back there somewhere,” Meier said. “We know that that’s what we need to do, and hopefully it’s the best thing. If that means that we end up sacrificing ourselves to save somebody else, everybody’s willing to do that.”
Houstoun said the danger of the fire service is something each individual has in the back of their mind, but they knew that when they signed on and there is still a job to do.
“When the tones go off, we know every time we go out the door that we might not come back,” he said. “All the guys here, they’ve accepted that. I think in the back of their mind, they always have that thought that it could happen, but as soon as the tones go off, it’s all about the job. We go out there, and we’re trying to keep everybody else safe and protect them, and if it results in us having to sacrifice our life to protect others, that’s what we signed up to do.”
