Remembering the blizzard of '49

As the Panhandle recovers from last week’s snowstorm, residents can take solace in the fact that it is far from the worst the area has experienced. There are few people left who lived through it, but in 1948 and 1949, massive blizzards of unprecedented scale crippled the Great Plains.
The first storms hit on Nov. 18, and another major blizzard rolled in during the final days of December. Over a three month span, more than two dozen storms of varying intensity hit the area. Just as one storm was over and people started to recover, another would drop even more snow. The worst, however, was yet to come.
“I think my most vivid memory is being in (the) train and seeing the snow piled up higher than it,” said longtime Minatare resident Betty Kenyon. “ ... There have been a few times where we saw some hail come down and wipe things out, but I’ve never seen snow like that again.”
Kenyon was a freshman in college, home for the holidays, when the most dangerous blizzard struck in the first days of January.
There was no forewarning. People had no idea on the morning of Jan. 2, 1949 that where they were could mean the difference between life and death. The snow fell for three straight days. Winds up to 70 miles per hour whipped through the air, and temperatures dropped to as low as -40 degrees. The blizzard of 1949 had deadly consequences.
Some people froze to death in their ranch homes. One family of four died as they were walking from their snowed-in car to their farmhouse. The parents gave their coats to their children in an effort to keep them warm, but their sacrifices were in vain; they were all found dead from exposure. Another family of three asphyxiated in their car when the immense mass of snow blocked their vehicle’s exhaust pipe.
The blizzards also wreaked havoc on the roads and railroad tracks crisscrossing the states. Around 115,000 miles of roads were closed, and more than 240,000 people were trapped indoors. Some 8,000 railroad passengers, including Kenyon, were stranded as snowdrifts up to 50 feet high covered the tracks.
It took Kenyon two weeks to make it back to campus. She never missed any classes though. Because of how much snow there was, classes had been canceled while she’d been gone.
People were well aware of the impact the storm had even in areas not directly affected.
“I remember seeing the movies, the air drops and hay drops ... read a couple books (about it), too,” said Scottsbluff resident Ivan Rush, who was a nine-year-old in Missouri at the time. “ ... I don’t think there was a single part of the nation that hadn’t heard about the blizzard.”
Juanita Baker of Minatare was another individual who was living elsewhere at the time of the great blizzards. Though she was just a child at the time, she was familiar with the ongoing struggles due to the influence of her mother.
“When I was a little girl, my mom would always share the news with us,” Baker said. Baker was nine years old and lived with her mother and brother in Denver. Her mother kept her children informed about the snowstorm, and told them how hay had to be dropped in by planes so livestock wouldn’t starve. It deeply touched the nine-year-old Baker, “so every night, we’d say a prayer for the animals in Nebraska.”
The hay was dropped as part of the U.S. Air Force’s Operation Haylift, which combined with future operations saved the lives of four million animals. With the roads and train tracks buried in snow, planes were the only method of transportation available. Stranded ranchers had to stamp out symbols in the snow so pilots could tell what they needed. A giant Roman numeral I meant a rancher needed medicine, and a II meant they had a serious illness. An L was used for stove fuel, an F for food, and a C for coal.
Some people were stuck inside for weeks, so the U.S. Army’s Operation Snowbound was launched to clear the roads and rescue stranded ranchers. The Army used M29 Weasels, with their capable treads, to get above the snow and deliver supplies to people. Following them was a cavalry of bulldozers and snowplows to clear the roads and uncover pastures for livestock to graze on.
Because they had been snowbound for so long, people needed to come up with innovative ways to survive. They exhausted supplies of canned food and some even made snowshoes out of tennis rackets to use when they had to go outside. Dick Duncan, the father of Rush’s son-in-law, was living northeast of Morrill at the time of the snowstorms. The area he lived in was hit badly.
“I remember him telling me not too long ago that he had to crawl out of the upstairs window to get (over) the snowdrifts,” Rush said. There was so much snow piled onto the ground that some of the larger snowdrifts lasted until July.
By winter’s end, the toll had become catastrophic. The heavy snow and frigid temperatures had killed dozens of people and more than half a million livestock. Then the hardest work began: repairing homes, restoring power, replenishing livestock. Even when the snow retreated, lives had been forever changed by the winter of 1949.
Despite everything, there were still opportunities to have some fun during the crisis. For the kids who could get outside, the sledding had never been better. Snowball fights became a common occurrence. In Alliance, Louise Grabner Johnson was voted as ‘Miss Snowbound,’ the girl people said they’d most like to be snowbound with. Scottsbluff’s Midwest Theater played the 1948 movie Julia Misbehaves to bring some brevity after the blizzard.
And from all this destruction came new life. Several children were born during the brunt of the winter, affectionately dubbed “Blizzard Babies.” When expecting mothers had to give birth, few of them were able to get to a hospital. Doctors had to call their houses to relay information to whoever was available. It was through this assistance and communication that many children entered the world. This was a common theme throughout the winter: neighbors helping neighbors, strangers helping strangers. Everybody just wanted to survive.
People drove stranded passengers to their destinations when they could, or sheltered others through the storm. There was no concern about if you were a family member or a friend. Everyone had a common enemy and a common goal. It was only through concentrated efforts or teamwork and resolve that Nebraska was able to overcome the blizzard.