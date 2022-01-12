Remembering the blizzard of '49

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Juanita Baker of Minatare was another individual who was living elsewhere at the time of the great blizzards. Though she was just a child at the time, she was familiar with the ongoing struggles due to the influence of her mother.

“When I was a little girl, my mom would always share the news with us,” Baker said. Baker was nine years old and lived with her mother and brother in Denver. Her mother kept her children informed about the snowstorm, and told them how hay had to be dropped in by planes so livestock wouldn’t starve. It deeply touched the nine-year-old Baker, “so every night, we’d say a prayer for the animals in Nebraska.”

The hay was dropped as part of the U.S. Air Force’s Operation Haylift, which combined with future operations saved the lives of four million animals. With the roads and train tracks buried in snow, planes were the only method of transportation available. Stranded ranchers had to stamp out symbols in the snow so pilots could tell what they needed. A giant Roman numeral I meant a rancher needed medicine, and a II meant they had a serious illness. An L was used for stove fuel, an F for food, and a C for coal.