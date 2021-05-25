Rev. Hiram Hisanori Kano: ‘A quiet and persevering warrior’

On April 10, 2012, the Nebraska Legislature passed Resolution 620 to “Extend gratitude to Father Hiram Hisanori Kano for his work with the Japanese-Americans in the Platte River Valley and commemorate St. George’s Mission in North Platte and St. Mary’s Mission in Mitchell.” This resolution noted that “…Hiram Kano was a quiet and persevering warrior in the battle against the evil of racism and a champion of his people in the struggle for justice and peace as he fought for the dignity of every human being…[and] even as the State of Nebraska and the nation withheld from them the basic rights we now take for granted…” The resolution included in its conclusion “…That the Legislature extends its gratitude to Father Hiram Hisanori Kano for his work with the Japanese-Americans in the Platte River valley…”