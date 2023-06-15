An iconic image of the American West was recreated near Scotts Bluff National Monument on Wednesday when the National Pony Express Association’s annual Re-Ride passed through on its journey east.

Earlier that evening, monument volunteer Jerry Lucas entertained and educated a small crowd on the history and legacy of the Pony Express, which has become one of the most enduring stories of its time.

“Envision being out here on the prairie in 1860,” Lucas said. “You’re in a stagecoach, and you’re coming into a station to change horses. You’re getting out and you’re stretching your legs. They’re unhitching the team from the coach and hauling them off, and all of a sudden you hear, ‘Rider coming!’ Everything stops.”

A horse is hastily prepared and saddled as a small cloud of dust on the horizon quickly approaches, Lucas says in painting a picture. The form of a single horse and rider becomes visible. They rush into the station, and the rider immediately dismounts and pulls what looks like a blanket from atop his old mount’s saddle.

“He throws it on the new horse, and he’s out just as fast as he came in,” Lucas said. “You’ve just experienced the Pony Express.”

The Pony Express is one of the most enduring images of the American West despite its surprisingly short operating span of just 18 months between April of 1860 and October of 1861. The operation made it possible to deliver mail between St. Joseph, Missouri and Sacramento, California, in around 10 days through a tight network of stations and riders.

According to Lucas, the Pony Express was revolutionary in both its methods and its speed. This is largely due to the fact that the only way to send a letter from coast to coast was to load it on a ship that would sail all the way around the southern end of South America, which took a significant amount of time.

“At that time, it took three to six months to get news out to the west coast and get news from the west coast back to the United States,” Lucas said. “Congress decided that they needed a way to get the information and news from the east coast to the west coast and back more efficiently and on a regular basis.”

The challenge was taken up by William Russell, Alexander Majors and William B. Waddell, who already worked in the freighting business. The three men accomplished the seemingly impossible task of delivering the mail on a 10-day schedule, but the overhead of the operation and technological advances brought about the end of the Pony Express less than two years after its first delivery.

“You build a building and man it, that costs money. You have to feed those men, that costs money. You buy horses, that costs money. You have to replace horses, that costs more money. If you ask me, it was bankruptcy that ended the Pony Express,” said Lucas.

But the image of the hardy riders was forever ingrained in the imagination of the American people. This is best illustrated by National Pony Express Association’s annual Re-Ride, which reignites its spirit and memory through the efforts of over 750 riders on the original Pony Express Trail.

The Re-Ride’s eastward journey carried it through the Panhandle on Wednesday evening and included a brief stop at Scotts Bluff National Monument, which lies along the original Pony Express Trail. Despite a delay, many people turned out to glimpse the riders and admire their efforts to preserve the country’s history.

The annual Re-Ride will continue throughout the state of Nebraska on Thursday and Friday on its way to St. Joseph, Missouri. The ride is expected to reach that final destination on Saturday, June 17.