The National Park Service turns 107 years old on Friday, Aug. 25. Scotts Bluff National Monument will celebrate this momentous occasion with the opening of a new exhibit highlighting William Henry Jackson’s connections to different National Park Service sites throughout the country. Illustrated with photos, watercolors and sketches from the Scotts Bluff National Monument Jackson collection, this exhibit will feature works that have never been displayed before.

The celebration will kick off with a grand opening reception at 1 p.m. in the visitor center theater. Refreshments and birthday cake will be provided by Black Hills Parks and Forests Association, the official non-profit partner of Scotts Bluff National Monument. The exhibit will remain on display in the theater. If you can’t make it on Friday, you can check the exhibit out at other times the visitor center is open to the public.

The Scotts Bluff National Monument visitor center is currently open on weekends from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. On weekdays, the visitor center is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Starting Monday, Sept. 4, staff will transition to fall hours which means the visitor center will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., seven days per week, with the exception of Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

For more information about Scotts Bluff National Monument, please call 308-436-9700 or visit our website atnps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.