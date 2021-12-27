Sugar beets bring Volga Germans to Panhandle

Editor’s Note: Part 1 in a 3-part series
In the mid-18th century, Catherine the Great rose to power in Russia and invited thousands of Germans to farm the lands surrounding the Volga River. Two and a half centuries later, this one decision has helped to shape much of the culture and history of the Nebraska Panhandle.
Dick Kuxhausen is the Panhandle’s chapter president of the American Historical Society of Germans from Russia. Among the goals of the organization is to detail exactly how these Germans came to live in both Russia and, centuries later, the United States. It’s a story that begins with Catherine the Great and the threat of invasion from beyond the Caspian Sea.
“Her husband, the emperor, was a twit, so he died, so she took over and was able to hang on and become the tsarina,” Kuxhausen said.
She invited non-Jewish Europeans to settle the areas around the city of Saratov, on the banks of the Volga River.
“She wanted to protect that part of her country, so she issued an invitation to the people in Germany.”
Kuxhausen estimated some 29,000 Germans chose to settle the region from around 1765 – 1767. The Danish, Polish and Swiss also settled around the Volga, but he said Catherine’s main goal was to attract Germans.
In order to incentivize moving to Russia, a number of freedoms were granted to the immigrants. These included the freedom to practice their trades and religions, to settle wherever they wanted, and to pay no taxes for 30 years and forever be exempt from military service. They were also free to return to their homelands whenever they wanted at their own expense.
“Well, the Russians will lie to you,” Kuxhausen said. “When they got there, they told them that their houses were gonna be built, and their villages would be ready to go and they’d be able to do anything they wanted. Well, they found that they could do anything they wanted to as long as it was farming. If ... you didn’t want to farm, if you could get the money together to pay for what it cost to get there you could go home; otherwise, they didn’t have any use for you.”
The incoming Germans were provided with just the bare essentials to survive. Kuxhausen said around 15% of the new arrivals died in the first 10 years from sickness and starvation.
It took several decades for these Volga Germans to create a flourishing community. The number of German villages in the river valley grew to more than 100, and these “mother colonies” eventually spawned their own “daughter colonies,” which were founded based on religion.
These colonies expanded because of a booming population.
“Families of eight or 10 or 12 kids might not be uncommon, and a man would have two or three wives because of losing wives in childbirth.” Kuxhausen said.
By the start of the 20th century, there were hundreds of thousands of Volga Germans. It was around this time that there was a big push to relocate out of Russia. In part, this was due to the looming threat of war.
“The one thing about a totalitarian society is they keep excellent records,” Kuxhausen said. “So when they came out to your town and said, ‘You’ve got eight boys and we’re going to take the two oldest ones to go into the military,’ there was no getting out of it ... didn’t matter how old they were or where they were.”
When these men got back to their villages, many of them decided to pack their families up and leave for the United States or other countries.
Russia entered World War I with the other Triple Entente countries in 1914. Beforehand, people could emigrate as long as all their debts were paid. But when war broke out, and when the Bolsheviks staged a coup in October 1917, Russia was locked down. Those who tried to leave were killed.
Most families who settled in America did so before the war broke out. They traveled across Europe by train, and then to England by boat, then across the Atlantic in cramped, crowded passenger ships. Many of these ships headed for Quebec City.
From Quebec, immigrants had to choose either to stay in Canada or to head for the United States. The Canadian government had fewer restrictions because they needed as many people, especially farmers, as they could get.
“A lot of people went over to the Canadian side if you had any doubts, because if you got to the United States and you had pinkeye, they would give you two weeks to clear up,” Kuxhausen said. “If it wasn’t cleared up ... the shipping company would have to take you back to where you came from for nothing.”
Some families were torn apart by these regulations, with siblings and spouses never seeing each other again just because a few people were sick. Others had their names changed based on the whims of Ellis Island security guards. For the Volga Germans who were able to stay, a new life awaited them.
The Nebraska Panhandle appealed to the Volga Germans for one primary reason: the sugar beets. They had been used to farming these beets in communal gardens back in Russia, and the U.S. government had need of their expertise.
Oftentimes, husbands took a train to Lincoln, and from there took another to Scottsbluff or Torrington. They’d work to raise the money to bring their families over, where they’d settle on a farm of their own.
The move to America brought with it its own set of challenges. While the method of farming was similar, everything else was much different. The Volga Germans of the North Platte Valley would face a problem they had managed to avoid for 150 years in Russia.
They were about to come face to face with the American way of assimilation.