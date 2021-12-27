Sugar beets bring Volga Germans to Panhandle

These colonies expanded because of a booming population.

“Families of eight or 10 or 12 kids might not be uncommon, and a man would have two or three wives because of losing wives in childbirth.” Kuxhausen said.

By the start of the 20th century, there were hundreds of thousands of Volga Germans. It was around this time that there was a big push to relocate out of Russia. In part, this was due to the looming threat of war.

“The one thing about a totalitarian society is they keep excellent records,” Kuxhausen said. “So when they came out to your town and said, ‘You’ve got eight boys and we’re going to take the two oldest ones to go into the military,’ there was no getting out of it ... didn’t matter how old they were or where they were.”

When these men got back to their villages, many of them decided to pack their families up and leave for the United States or other countries.

Russia entered World War I with the other Triple Entente countries in 1914. Beforehand, people could emigrate as long as all their debts were paid. But when war broke out, and when the Bolsheviks staged a coup in October 1917, Russia was locked down. Those who tried to leave were killed.