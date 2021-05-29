Sugar beets grown by Japanese American Farmers played an important role during war time

Sugar was one of the products rationed by the federal government.

To meet the need for sugar, previous federal restrictions on sugar beet farming were removed. The federal government issued posters to encourage farmers to grow sugar beets.

With many men fighting in the war and many women replacing men as workers in factories, labor was in short supply in many places. This was especially true in rural communities with needs for agricultural workers.

In Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Wyoming and elsewhere, thousands of Japanese Americans held as prisoners by the federal government spent their days on farms providing the labor to plant, weed and harvest sugar beets.

The need for sugar beets was so high that some of the German and Italian Prisoners of War (POW) imprisoned in western Nebraska were placed under the supervision of Japanese Americans so that the POWs could help grow sugar beets.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Japanese Americans – considered by federal officials to be a threat to the U.S. – were trusted to such an extent in western Nebraska by those same federal officials that they could supervise the activities of the nation’s actual enemies.

The Sakurada Family was one of the Japanese American families that supervised German prisoners of war.