Wildlife encounters on the trail presentation planned

Park Ranger Matt Salomon will present his program “Wildlife Encounters on the Trail” on Tuesday, July 19 at 7 p.m. inside the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center theater. The visitor center is located at 190276 Old Oregon Trail in Gering.

Travelers of the mid-1800s were surprised by the vast bison herds they saw, frightened by the howling of prairie wolves at night, and terrified of the possibility of running into a grizzly bear as they made their way west. Join Salomon as he discusses the amazing ability of these animals to adapt to changing conditions and to succeed in living on the Great Plains.

While these animals no longer call the Scotts Bluff area home, they continue to thrive in some of our grandest national parks. This program is free and appropriate for visitors of all ages.

Further information about Scotts Bluff National Monument programs and schedules are available at the visitor center, by calling 308-436-9700 or by visiting its website at http://www.nps.gov/scbl/index.htm or Facebook at www.facebook.com/scottsbluffnps.