Holiday Congregation: Annual Christmas Dinner in the Valley planned for Christmas Day

The 19th annual Christmas Dinner in the Valley will be serving a meal and comradery for the community on Dec. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The free meal is open to the public and will feature baked ham, mashed potatoes with gravy, seasoned green beans, applesauce, a roll, milk, coffee and a selection of pies.

Event Coordinator Larry Massie said the annual event began in 2003 after reading a Star-Herald story where Kevin Mooney said it would be nice to have an event similar to Thanksgiving in the Valley for Christmastime. Massie, along with his family, organized a Christmas meal at the Guadalupe Center.

“I went and saw him (Mooney) the next day and said, ‘OK, how can we get this done?’” Massie recalled. “He gave me some pointers and we had three weeks to get together and somehow it came together.”

While Massie did not know what the turnout would be, there were 70 people waiting to help serve the meal. Since then, the event’s attendance has grown.

“It’s an event people look forward to now,” he said. “They expect to see it in December, so they have it on their calendars to come help volunteer. We went from 400 people coming in that first year and eating a meal with some deliveries and it has grown to almost three times that now. We’ve served a little over 1,200 people.”

This year’s event is projected to attract between 1,000 to 1,200 people, which is similar to the turnout for Thanksgiving in the Valley, Massie said.

The volunteers have enabled meals to be delivered as far as Morrill, Henry and Bayard. Deliveries also increased during the COVID years.

Massie is blessed to see the broad impact the event has had on the community beyond the meal.

“The blessing of giving – your time, your talents, to give to others and putting the needs of others before your own,” he said. “We’re told to use our talents to serve others in need and those who are by themselves this time of year.”

He also wants people to congregate to share their stories with others and make connections, so they know that they are valued and matter, just as they matter to God.

The dinner will be served at Harvest Valley Church, 743 Winter Creek Dr. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at 11 13 Ministries truck at the Guadalupe Center, 1200 East 9th St. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“As followers of Jesus Christ, we are called to share His love with those around us,” said Melissa Turman, an event organizer. “This year and this meal provides a unique opportunity to show that love in action by meeting the needs of those around us.”

The public can request a meal delivery by calling the Christmas Dinner in the Valley line at 633-2999 or visit harvestvalleychurch.com and complete the meal delivery form. People can call before noon on Christmas Day to request a meal be delivered.

Volunteers are also needed for delivery drivers or help with needs in the building by contacting the office or visiting the website.

“It’s just a time of sharing toward a common effort, whether you’re the recipient or the giver – it’s sharing the common event and to engage with people we might not otherwise engage with and learn more about each other,” Massie said. “I get more blessing out of this than you can imagine. It’s a very uplifting experience for me.”

<&rule>