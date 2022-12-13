Holiday shows screening at Midwest Theater

Arthur Christmas, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Holiday Inn will be presented this Friday through Sunday at the Midwest Theater in downtown Scottsbluff.

Arthur Christmas is rated: PG and has a run time of 1 hour and 37 minutes. Admission is free to the movie, which will be shown on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Everyone knows that each Christmas Santa Claus delivers presents to every last child on Earth. What everyone doesn't know is that Santa accomplishes the feat with a very high-tech operation beneath the North Pole. But when the unthinkable happens, and Santa misses one child out of hundreds of millions, someone has to save the day. It's up to Arthur (James McAvoy), Santa's youngest son, to deliver a present to the forgotten tyke before Christmas morning dawns.

The theater will also show National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, which is rated: PG-13 and has a run time of 1 hour and 37 minutes.

Admission is $5. The film will play on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., which also features the Flyover Brewery Beer and Pizza Night. All ages can attend, but persons under 21 years old must have an accompanying adult. An ugly sweater contest will take place at 7:15 p.m.

As the holidays approach, Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) wants to have a perfect family Christmas, so he pesters his wife, Ellen (Beverly D'Angelo), and children, as he tries to make sure everything is in line, including the tree and house decorations. However, things go awry quickly. His hick cousin, Eddie (Randy Quaid), and his family show up unplanned and start living in their camper on the Griswold property. Even worse, Clark's employers renege on the holiday bonus he needs.

The final holiday film showing this Saturday is Holiday Inn. The film is not rated and has a run time of 1 hour, 40 minutes. Admission is free. The show starts at 1:30 p.m.

In this Irving Berlin musical, Jim (Bing Crosby) and Lila are members of a performing trio who plan to quit and run a country hotel. When Lila says she has fallen in love with the dancer in the act, Ted (Fred Astaire), Jim leaves town with a broken heart. After turning the inn into a holidays-only live entertainment venue, Jim winds up booking — and falling for — Linda (Marjorie Reynolds). But when Ted shows up at the place after being dumped by Lila, he too sets his sights on beautiful Linda.

For more information, visit midwesttheater.com.