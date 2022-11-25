Holidays, 2023 equal new beginnings for The New Leaf

The holiday season and new year will be full of changes for The New Leaf in Chadron.

“We always had a vision of a three-year, five-year and 10-year plan,” said Angela Lollar, who owns the business with her husband, Phill.

The first three years after relocating from Brighton, Colorado, to purchase the business was the evaluation phase. When they bought the business it offered floral design, tanning, tuxedo rental, lawn care services, a greenhouse and a nursery.

“Now that we’re into year five, we’re making it our own,” Angela said.

They dropped the lawn care services and nursery and added a construction arm to the business, as Phill has a background in the industry. Work will begin soon on the next change – creating a separate entrance to the building and expanding the tanning salon upstairs.

A vacancy created by the relocation of the hair salon has given The New Leaf the opportunity to implement the next phase. Phill and Angela will add three new tanning beds for a total of six. One bed will be capable of red-light therapy, and The New Leaf will also add a spray tanning booth. Phill’s construction of a new entrance will allow The New Leaf customers to tan after hours with a keycard and touchscreen check-in services.

The goal is to open the expanded services Jan. 9, 2023, on the Lollars’ fifth anniversary of owning The New Leaf.

The New Leaf will kick off the holiday season first, however. The business is part of the inaugural Holiday Passport Program from the Nebraska State Tourism office. The program encourages visits to 20 businesses across the state for holiday cheer and shopping and is modeled after the popular summer Passport Program.

“I’m thrilled to death to be a part of this,” Angela said. The program launched Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 1. Passport books are available at The New Leaf or from the State Tourism office.

Passport participants will receive a holiday souvenir token from The New Leaf, in addition to finding distinctive gift items. The New Leaf has unique men’s gifts, customizable gifts, houseware and home décor and locally-made jewelry in stock for holiday shopping.

Santa makes a stop at The New Leaf on Shop Small Saturday each year and is scheduled to appear Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. for photos.

Nearly five years after making the move to Northwest Nebraska, the Lollars say it was the right decision.

“It’s beyond our expectations. It’s the best thing we’ve ever done,” Angela said.