Holidays, Stone Age at SkyView Drive-In

This weekend’s movie schedule at the SkyView Drive-In is jam-packed with the ongoing Holiday Movie Magic series and a three more showings of new film “Croods 2.”

This weekend, the Holiday Movie Magic series continues with “Land Before Time” on Friday and “Elf” on Saturday.

In “Land Before Time,” Littlefoot (voiced by Gabriel Damon), a young plant-eating dinosaur, is orphaned after his mother tries to protect him from a vicious carnivore. With her last breath, she tells him how to get to the legendary Great Valley, where he will be reunited with others of his kind. Littlefoot sets out for the fabled land, meeting a variety of new friends along the way — while also being tracked by the killer dinosaur. “Land Before Time,” will be screened on Friday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m.