Holidays, Stone Age at SkyView Drive-In

This weekend’s movie schedule at the SkyView Drive-In is jam-packed with the ongoing Holiday Movie Magic series and a three more showings of new film “Croods 2.”
This weekend, the Holiday Movie Magic series continues with “Land Before Time” on Friday and “Elf” on Saturday.
In “Land Before Time,” Littlefoot (voiced by Gabriel Damon), a young plant-eating dinosaur, is orphaned after his mother tries to protect him from a vicious carnivore. With her last breath, she tells him how to get to the legendary Great Valley, where he will be reunited with others of his kind. Littlefoot sets out for the fabled land, meeting a variety of new friends along the way — while also being tracked by the killer dinosaur. “Land Before Time,” will be screened on Friday, Dec. 11, at 5:30 p.m.
“Elf” is a holiday classic that will get even Ebenezer Scrooge laughing. In the film, Buddy (Will Ferrell) was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and raised to adulthood among Santa’s elves. Feeling like he doesn’t fit in, adult Buddy travels to New York, in full elf uniform, in search of his real father. His father turns out to be cynical businessman Walter Hobbs (James Caan). Walter reluctantly attempts to start a relationship with the childlike Buddy with increasingly chaotic results. “Elf” will be screened Saturday, Dec. 12, at 5:15 p.m.
The weekend will wrap up with three showings of “The Croods: A New Age,” one each night of the weekend. In this film the first prehistoric family set off into the world to find a safe place to call home. When they find what they consider paradise, a problem arises: another family called the Bettermans already live there. This family is a couple steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder, and tensions escalate. But a new threat propels the families to embrace their differences and work together. “The Croods 2” showtimes are Dec. 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m.
Gates will open 40-45 minutes before showtime. The Holiday Movie Magic series is free admission, but a free-will cash donation is requested. The proceeds will be split between the Midwest Theater and the United Way of Western Nebraska. “The Croods 2” will have the new movie price of $4 per person for Midwest Theater members who present their member cards and $7 per person for non-members. There is no car load pricing.
Sponsors for the Holiday Movie Magic series are Kelley Bean Company, Jess Pilkington/JaCee Petko/Edward Jones, Western Heritage Federal Credit Union, Phil & Colleen Kelly, BE Farm, Randy Schmidt Memorial, Dee Vogal, Viaero Wireless, Northfield Booster Club, Stor-Aul, KNEB / Rural Radio, Star-Herald, Panhandle Public Health District, Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment.
