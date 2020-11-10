Holliday Family of Companies donates $3,700 to Festival of Hope

The Holliday Family of Companies donated $3,700 to Festival of Hope, a local fundraising organization that provides financial support to cancer patients.

CEO Brent Holliday presented the check to Dr. Vince Bjorling on Monday afternoon. The event took place in the lobby of his company's building. He said his company raises money every year as employees donate money to various causes such as Festival of Hope or Toys for Tots.

While the event was fairly low key in its pomp and circumstance, it also held special significance for one attendee.

Susan Holliday, Brent’s wife, was diagnosed with breast cancer in March. She said she’s always been a big proponent of regular mammograms and discovered a lump early in the month. She then underwent 16 weeks of chemotherapy and is now in complete remission.

However, throughout the year, Kirk Hayes, director of marketing for Holliday Family of Companies, said Brent and Susan were in and out of the office, which was a big change from their normal routines.

“There’s so much more to cancer than what’s on the surface,” Brent told the Star-Herald, referring to the various hospital visits and days lost to recovery from chemotherapy.