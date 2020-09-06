Honey harvesting hobby grew into big business for E-Bee’s Ernest Griffiths

One day during the summer of 1971, Ernest Griffiths noticed a swarm of around 5 thousand to 10 thousand bees at the head of the combine he was sitting in. Without a hat or shirt on, he took a leftover paper grocery sack and went to the front of his combine to pull out the weed that the bees swarmed around and put it in the sack. He didn’t get stung.

By the end of the summer he had picked up between six and eight more swarms.

That summer was the beginning of his beekeeping career, although at the time, it was only a hobby. Now, he runs a large beekeeping and honey-harvesting operation typically 500 hives large. He said typical, healthy hives house anywhere from 60 thousand to 80 thousand bees each. This year his hives were downsized to only 75 hives, but Griffiths hopes the number will grow a lot more by next summer.

He learned how to extract honey from his growing beehives thanks to the father of one his daughter's classmates. One Sunday, he brought one of his honey boxes up to the man’s house, and after a Sunday lunch, brought the small, two-frame extractor he had into the house to collect the honey.

“The only thing is when you’re extracting, there’s always a few onlookers called bees. So, we had 15-20 bees or more in the house, and for some reason, the ladies didn’t appreciate that,” Griffiths said jokingly.

He said he did this for a few years before he finally purchased his own extractor, or three. He bought three 45-frame extractors with electric motors to help speed up the honey harvesting process. Just a few years later he decided to upgrade again, this time to a 120-frame extractor which is what he uses to this day.