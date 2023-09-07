Local people lined First Avenue with American flags Thursday as 14 veterans traveled through Scottsbluff Thursday afternoon on their way to Denver to catch an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

During a stop at the Elks Lodge, the veterans were recognized and thanked by volunteers while they ate lunch before they resumed their journey. Many of the veterans served during the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm.

Patriot Guard Senior Ride Captain Steve Thomlison said he was pleased with the turnout for the event and was glad that the veterans were able to make it on the trip.

"It's always nice to see such a nice turnout, and gentlemen, we're so happy that you're here," he said, speaking to the veterans and the crowd at the Elks.

Thomlison introduced the veterans in attendance, including where they served and their branch. He ended his remarks by wishing the veterans a safe trip.

"We hope that you have a safe trip and we hope that we've added some memories to your trip," Thomlison said. "You know, probably the last time you got a free trip when you got to your destination, it was not really an enjoyable one, so hopefully this will be a lot more pleasant."

Once the veterans arrive in Washington, D.C., they will be able to visit landmarks and memorials throughout the city such as the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which will be of significance for many of the attendees.

The veterans spoke about their experiences amongst one another as they were greeted and thanked by many of the Patriot Guard members and other attendees.

Former Terrytown Mayor Kent Greenwalt, a Vietnam veteran, is among those traveling for the Honor Flight. He said he was excited for the opportunity to attend the Honor Flight, as it had been a desire of his for some time.

He said that he was "excited to see all those big buildings" but when asked about the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and whether there were any names he might recognize or that he was looking for he said, "I hope not, no."

Earlier Thursday, Greenwalt received an additional honor alongside Korean War veteran John Oliver. Both men were presented with Quilts of Valor in honor of their sacrifice and service to their country during ceremonies at the Knights of Columbus.

"We know freedom is not free," Panhandle Blocks Chapter member Peggy Maunier said. "We are here because of you and the dedication of men and women like you. The quilt is meant to say, 'Thank you for your sacrifice.'"

The Panhandle Blocks Chapter of the Quilts of Valor Foundation has presented more than 950 quilts to area veterans in its first five years. More than 350,000 have been awarded by the Quilts of Valor Foundation nationwide.

While some Honor Flight attendees were happy for the opportunity and looked forward to traveling to D.C. and seeing the memorials, some were reflective about the trip.

Bob Betancur, of Morrill, fought in the Vietnam War. While he received thanks from attendees, he was more somber, noting the welcome he had received Thursday was more than he received when he returned from Vietnam.

For him, the trip was an opportunity to remember his experiences in Vietnam and how that affected him.

"I am trying to remember the pain of what it was like — 19 years old. What did I know?" Betancur said. "A lot of the pain still comes back."

He spoke about how his experiences in Vietnam are difficult to describe but that he is able to find solace being in the company of so many others who experienced what he did.

Carl Cousin, of Chadron, a veteran of Operation Desert Storm, was the youngest of the veterans on the trip and said he was honored to be able to travel with the older veterans.

"I get teary eyed because I think about these guys and the stories I hear about when they went to Vietnam and some of the antics that was behind them when they got home," Cousin said. "They really didn't get the reception they they deserved."

Cousin also spoke about the support the group had received on their journey coming south from Chadron as they saw flags and people on the street down through Alliance and into Scottsbluff.

"Seeing that the community is actually saying thank you for your service, that's a reality check for me," he said.