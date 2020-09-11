Honoring heroes with a day of running

Ben Nagel knew he planned to run 100 miles Friday in support of first responders.
He knew he had a team that would help him through the day and friends who would trade off running along with him on laps on his 5-mile course.
Nagel knew that members of the Scottsbluff Fire Department were planning to run or walk at least part of the course.
What Nagel didn’t expect was firefighter Chris Gabis hitting the course in full bunker gear and equipment, carrying an American flag.
“I started bawling when I saw the flag,” Nagel said as he spoke to firefighters while he took a break.
“I just wanted to do something memorable. It’s not about me. I love the fire department. I used to be the medical director up in Montana of the fire hall there, and I loved them. They’re just great guys. The camaraderie, the fellowship, and you could tell it was like a band of brothers. They were just so tight.
“Just seeing the guy in the full gear with the flag, carrying the flag, that was just touching. You’re already emotional. You’ve already got the adrenaline, the dopamine, you’re kind of fatigued, and a lot of your barriers are let go and your walls are falling down. It was just touching, and I gave him a big ol’ hug.”
Nagel has been training for a year for the day. He had signed up for a run in Longmont, Colorado, dedicated toward heroes. He had wanted to do something special on 9/11, and the run appealed to him. He has done 50-mile races and 200-mile relay races, but running 100 miles appealed to him to push himself further.
Because of COVID-19 regulations in Longmont, Nagel chose to instead map out a 5-mile course and complete the 100 miles in northeast Scottsbluff instead with the support of the Scottsbluff Fire Department.
Gabis said he was walking in the full gear that would have been worn by firefighters as they entered the World Trade Center towers on 9/11. His goal was to walk a lap or two of the course in memory of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives 19 years ago.
Captain Justin Houstoun said he and his fellow firefighters were honored when Nagel approached them about being a part of the day.
“It’s a way to pay tribute to those who lost their lives 19 years ago,” Houstoun, who navigated the course while pushing his daughter, Kendall, in her stroller, said. “We’re all showing up and displaying our thanks throughout the day and to help cheer him on. This is our way to help him out.”
Nagel credits the support of his wife, Laura, his buddies, his family and his team with getting him through the training and making the event happen.
“There’s a lot of really good people in this community,” Nagel said. “Plus, during this time right now, we need help. There is a lot of just negative stuff going on, and ain’t nobody got time for that.”
