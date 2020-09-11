Honoring heroes with a day of running

Ben Nagel knew he planned to run 100 miles Friday in support of first responders.

He knew he had a team that would help him through the day and friends who would trade off running along with him on laps on his 5-mile course.

Nagel knew that members of the Scottsbluff Fire Department were planning to run or walk at least part of the course.

What Nagel didn’t expect was firefighter Chris Gabis hitting the course in full bunker gear and equipment, carrying an American flag.

“I started bawling when I saw the flag,” Nagel said as he spoke to firefighters while he took a break.

“I just wanted to do something memorable. It’s not about me. I love the fire department. I used to be the medical director up in Montana of the fire hall there, and I loved them. They’re just great guys. The camaraderie, the fellowship, and you could tell it was like a band of brothers. They were just so tight.

“Just seeing the guy in the full gear with the flag, carrying the flag, that was just touching. You’re already emotional. You’ve already got the adrenaline, the dopamine, you’re kind of fatigued, and a lot of your barriers are let go and your walls are falling down. It was just touching, and I gave him a big ol’ hug.”

Nagel has been training for a year for the day. He had signed up for a run in Longmont, Colorado, dedicated toward heroes. He had wanted to do something special on 9/11, and the run appealed to him. He has done 50-mile races and 200-mile relay races, but running 100 miles appealed to him to push himself further.