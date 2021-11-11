HONORING OUR HEROES: Bridgeport's Michael Beyer helping his fellow veterans

When Michael Beyer joined the Navy, he was looking for a rate that would translate to a job in the civilian world.
“I kind of asked myself what would help me most after the military. I know there’s a huge demand for electricians,” he said.
Being a construction electrician with the Seabees, Beyer’s first duty station was Camp David. Beyer said he primarily did maintenance while stationed there.
“A lot of it was just maintenance of the cabins that has been generated. We did some exercising and some work on them but a lot of it was just maintenance and installing stuff in the cabin. They had some generators there. We did some work on them, but a lot of it was just maintenance and installing stuff in the cabins,” he said.
Camp David was a more relaxed uniform-wise than being on a ship, or stationed on a base, he said. Instead of wearing a Navy uniform, he said they wore khakis and polo shirts.
Beyer said being stationed at Camp David had some nice perks.
“I’ve been to the White House a couple of times. I used to do Christmas tours, and we were allowed to go into the Oval Office with the president. That was a pretty neat experience,” he said.
Beyer then was sent to Naval Special Warfare in San Diego where he was attached to a SEAL team, where he went on a few deployments.
“My first deployment, it was basically me, a medic and an IT person. We were attached with a division of SEALS. We set up our own outstations. We had to build all the buildings and run all the wiring. We basically started at ground zero,” he said. “My second deployment, I was attached to what they call the Tiger Team. We basically just traveled around to different outstations and did any electrical work that they needed.”
On his deployments, Beyer was just outside Mosul, Iraq, he said.
“It was challenging. There was a main base a couple hours away that we could take trips to and get supplies, but if we needed something right away, it didn’t always happen,” he said.
It proved to be more challenging once he got out of the Navy. In the state of Nebraska, his eight years of service didn’t translate to a civilian career as he expected. Nebraska only gave him credit for one year of experience, making him an apprentice.
“I would have had to work for an electrician for three years before I could even get my journeyman’s license,” he said. “We fell under the same code — the National Electric Code. So, it wasn’t like I was working under a different set of standards. I was working with the same regulation.”
Beyer fought the system and won. He challenged the regulation and was allowed to take the journeyman’s exam.
“I contacted the electric division multiple times, and they kept telling me that’s the way the rules are. Then I contacted Sen.(Steve) Erdman who said, ‘That it isn’t right.’ He put me in contact with the Platte Institute, and they really took this story on. I think there was an article in the Omaha World-Herald and some press conferences on TV about it. The electric division said, ‘Hey, hold on here. We need to look at this.”
The Nebraska Electrical Division was also going through a transition in leadership.
“The electrical division just got a new director, who really helped out on this. I think as soon as he stepped into the role all of this came out, and he realized there needed to be a change,” he said.
Beyer passed the journeyman exam, opening up more opportunities for himself.
“It’s one step closer if I decide to open my own business. I mean, it makes it that much easier. Otherwise, I would have been working for 15 or 20 bucks an hour for three years to get to this point,” he said. “(As an apprentice), you can start out anywhere from minimum wage to $20 an hour. If you’re a journeyman, you’re most likely gonna start between 25 and 30 bucks an hour.”
The fight isn’t over for future Navy veterans who may want to take the exam to be a journeyman.
Erdman introduced LB263 and it currently sits in committee. If it is passed, a veteran’s military experience will count the same as a civilian’s work experience. Beyer said he is proud of his role in getting legislation introduced.
“I was just trying to see if there was anything I could do in my life. After talking to the Platte Institute about the legislative bill coming out, it all came together that this could be huge for veterans, or really anybody that wants to move to Nebraska and not start at ground zero.”