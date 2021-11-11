HONORING OUR HEROES: Bridgeport's Michael Beyer helping his fellow veterans

“My first deployment, it was basically me, a medic and an IT person. We were attached with a division of SEALS. We set up our own outstations. We had to build all the buildings and run all the wiring. We basically started at ground zero,” he said. “My second deployment, I was attached to what they call the Tiger Team. We basically just traveled around to different outstations and did any electrical work that they needed.”

On his deployments, Beyer was just outside Mosul, Iraq, he said.

“It was challenging. There was a main base a couple hours away that we could take trips to and get supplies, but if we needed something right away, it didn’t always happen,” he said.

It proved to be more challenging once he got out of the Navy. In the state of Nebraska, his eight years of service didn’t translate to a civilian career as he expected. Nebraska only gave him credit for one year of experience, making him an apprentice.

“I would have had to work for an electrician for three years before I could even get my journeyman’s license,” he said. “We fell under the same code — the National Electric Code. So, it wasn’t like I was working under a different set of standards. I was working with the same regulation.”