HONORING OUR HEROES: Four years in military changes life for Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy
HONORING OUR HEROES: Four years in military changes life for Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy

Josh Ruzicka, current Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy, is a veteran who grew up in Gering. He joined the Marine Corps at the age of 20 and left after four years at the age of 24.

Sgt. Josh Ruzicka

He was a forward observer, which is someone who “stays ahead of an advancing element and calls in indirect fire to clear the way or is with the advancing element and calls in indirect fire support as they move forward to support the movement,” he said. “A forward observer could also call in helicopters or jets for air support or a medivac.”

Ruzicka joined the military to help out in the Iraqi war, do his part and to be a forward observer. He was in what was called the Vigilant Response back in 2004, Iraqi Freedom in 2004, Iraqi Freedom 4-6 in 2005, and Iraqi Freedom 6-8 in 2006 into 2007.

Ruzicka has traveled to many places while being in the military. He has been to Iraq three times, as well as Kuwait, Qatar, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Thailand, Japan and Okinawa. His favorite place he traveled to was Japan and his least favorite place was Kuwait.

Josh Ruzicka sits atop a hill in Iraq during his tour in the military in the mid-2000s. He served as a forward observer, whose job was to lead advancing elements and call in indirect fire to clear the path.

He liked Japan because of the “culture and driving on the wrong side of the street. Everything is opposite driving-wise as it is here in the States,” he said. “The only downfall was that their food portions were half of ours here in the US.”

Ruzicka didn’t like Kuwait because the middle of summer was a dry hot climate.

“Whenever you would walk outside from being in a halfway air-conditioned room, it was like having your face close to a hot oven when you opened it up. It was miserable,” he said.

His favorite part about being in the military was the life-long friends he made. He said he misses the brotherhood that he formed with the other guys and “getting paid to shoot all kinds of guns and blow things up.”

One thing Ruzicka didn’t miss was the Iraqi heat. Once, he went a whole month without a shower.

“My uniform would stand up on its own when I took it off from all the dried sweat,” he said.

Josh Ruzicka stands with an Iraqi boy at a checkpoint during his military tour in Iraq in 2005.

Leaving the military and returning back to civilian life was a difficult change for Ruzicka.

“(I) went from a strict, structured lifestyle where we had to be accountable for junior Marines and all of their stuff,” he said. “Once you’re out, you kind of feel lost for a while but eventually transition to it (civilian life).”

