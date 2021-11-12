HONORING OUR HEROES: From the Marines to the Army to the American Legion, one Scottsbluff veteran has done it all

In 1957, his time in the Marine Corps came to an end. He left with the rank of corporal, and said he learned a lot from the experience. But the Corps was not quite ready for him to leave.

“I kept getting letters from the Marines wanting me to come back...and I just couldn’t afford to do that.”

His brother recommended an alternative: joining him in the Army National Guard. West switched branches and did just that. He would remain with the National Guard for the next 24 years, only leaving in 1982.

Due to his time there, he ascended to an E-9 rank of command sergeant major. For four years, he served in the 34th Infantry Division. Then, he spent the next 20 training with different types of artillery. His unit was preparing for the ongoing Vietnam War, he said. Unlike others in the state, his was never sent overseas.

Once West left the service, he joined the American Legion, a position he has held up to the present. West was promoted to senior vice commander within the legion in just his first week. He became the sergeant of arms for the state of Nebraska for a time, as well.

“I always went out to the parades ... always went out to the cemetery. We had a program out there. I enjoyed it,” West said of his Legion experience. “I got a lot out of it.”