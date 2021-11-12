HONORING OUR HEROES: From the Marines to the Army to the American Legion, one Scottsbluff veteran has done it all

Bill West wanted to go to Korea, but he only got as far as California.
In the early 1950s, near the end of the Korean War, West was prepared to ship off to join the fighting as a United States Marine.
“I decided I was gonna join Dec. 7, Pearl Harbor Day (1953), but they had an opening sooner so I joined Dec. 2,” he said.
But according to his military occupational specialty, he didn’t have enough time to head overseas. Despite his desire to fight, the war wouldn’t last long enough for him to do so.
“That’s what I signed up for, they told me I could go,” West said. “But I didn’t get the chance. I got married instead.”
While he was in the Corps, he married his wife Ruth, who he had met at WNCC in Scottsbluff. West spent most of his time in California, however, at three different military camps.
Working in an office, his job was to schedule duty rosters for various companies and battalions.
“They put the people on them,” West said. “And I just assigned the date they had to do it at.”
West was transferred from camp to camp, making friends along the way and working closely with officers’ aides. He spent two years on active duty in California, and his oldest son was even born there. Then, he spent another three years in reserve duty in Nebraska.
In 1957, his time in the Marine Corps came to an end. He left with the rank of corporal, and said he learned a lot from the experience. But the Corps was not quite ready for him to leave.
“I kept getting letters from the Marines wanting me to come back...and I just couldn’t afford to do that.”
His brother recommended an alternative: joining him in the Army National Guard. West switched branches and did just that. He would remain with the National Guard for the next 24 years, only leaving in 1982.
Due to his time there, he ascended to an E-9 rank of command sergeant major. For four years, he served in the 34th Infantry Division. Then, he spent the next 20 training with different types of artillery. His unit was preparing for the ongoing Vietnam War, he said. Unlike others in the state, his was never sent overseas.
Once West left the service, he joined the American Legion, a position he has held up to the present. West was promoted to senior vice commander within the legion in just his first week. He became the sergeant of arms for the state of Nebraska for a time, as well.
“I always went out to the parades ... always went out to the cemetery. We had a program out there. I enjoyed it,” West said of his Legion experience. “I got a lot out of it.”
West is now well into his eighties. He lives at the Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff. He was joined there by his wife Ruth until her death in 2015, following 61 years of marriage.
Their sons Doug and Terry followed their father into the service, continuing a military tradition for the family. Terry joined the Army, becoming a colonel, and Doug joined the Air Force.
“I was very proud of them. I was glad they joined,” West said.
Before the coronavirus, he and others in the veterans home used to hold large celebrations to honor veterans. As of late they’ve been more subdued, but West is still proud to have served.
“Veteran’s Day,” he said, “...is a day of respect for all military people for what they did.”