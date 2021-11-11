HONORING OUR HEROES: Gering man spends career in the military, serving in special operations

“I knew there was a chance of war when I came into the military,” he said. “And, to me, it was exciting. I had all this training I had received over the last five years and I got to use it in a combat environment.”

It’s a little stressful, he admits, particularly when you have a family, including those who “serve to your left and your right.” Soldiers knew there were going to be losses, he said, and there were, but he also says, “I guess that’s just the nature of the beast.”

He describes going to Iraq as “like somebody turned off the TV.” His unit went from Germany, which he said is a beautiful country, with trees and green landscape, to Iraq, which he describes as desolate. “Its like everything’s black and white, but it’s tan and brown.”

They would have crazy dust storms and he estimates he saw grass twice while serving deployments in Iraq.

While on deployment in Iraq, he said, they were under fire eight to 10 times a day, depending on the activities that day. Sometimes they are under mortar fire, other times, indirect fire, and when driving through towns, they were bound to take on fire.