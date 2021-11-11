HONORING OUR HEROES: Gering man spends career in the military, serving in special operations

When Matt Meyers, of Gering, joined the U.S. Army in 1997, he had a goal to serve, but his sights were set on a career in law enforcement. Instead, Meyers found himself making the military his career, serving for 21 years before retiring as a first sergeant.
When Meyer joined the military, he aimed to serve for two years and to return to civilian life afterward, hoping to get some experience to lead him to a Nebraska State Patrol career.
“The transition was a little scary, because you know, I grew up in Gering, Nebraska, small town,” he said, calling that initial move a culture shock. “And the next thing you know, I’m landing in St. Louis, Missouri. I got a good whiff of that July humidity.”
From there, he went to Fort Leonard Wood for basic training.
However, the son of Randy Meyers and Judy Mackie, didn’t find the adjustment from civilian life to basic training to be a problem.
“I’ll be honest,” he said. “I think with my background here — my grandfather was a farmer; my dad was a pastor and a probation officer — Our family was already, I don’t want to say strict, but stricter than most. To me, it (basic training) was easy. You know, there are rules that you’re given and you stay within those limits.
“I think the work ethic that I was taught here, and you know the regimen that I had here, growing up, really assisted me in my military career.”
At 21, he had a little more “life experience” than the 17-to-18-year-old soldiers in the unit. He’d already been on his own for three or four years.
“For me, it was almost a freedom,” he said. “I was in a new place. I’m seeing all these new things. Even new cultures. I’m around people from big cities, little cities, from the country, from the city. For me, I just embraced it.”
Meyers had been encouraged by his grandfather and brother, Michael, having also served in the military. Initially, he planned to join the Air Force, but due to hearing issues, he enlisted into the Army.
“Once I got into the Army, and met some of the people, I gravitated toward it and my 2 1/2 year enlistment turned into 21 years, three months.”
In those first years, he completed basic training, then advanced individual training in Fort Eustis, Virginia. His original military occupation specialty (MOS) had been 15 uniform, which is helicopter repairer, but turned into helicopter mechanic. He repaired Chinook helicopters. He hadn’t had any ambition to work on helicopters, but with his interest in the Air Force, the Army had a rotary wing MOS that captured his attention. That MOS is “medium helicopter repair and there’s nothing medium about a Chinook,” he said. “I think I’m going to be like a Blackhawk mechanic or something.”
He served his first duty station at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, and while serving there, he had to decide between re-enlisting or finishing out his enlistment, serving another six months in South Korea.
He opted to re-enlist, which allowed him to return stateside, where he married Andrea, who he had dated throughout high school. He’d known his wife since they were 12 years old, he said, and even worked for her dad. When he speaks about re-enlisting, he says, “We re-enlisted,” giving credit to his wife for his service.
“I couldn’t have done anything I did in the military, without her,” he said. The couple’s first child, Tyler, was born while he was stationed Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Six months later, the couple were en route to Germany. The couple spent three and a half years in Germany.
Meyers said he enjoyed the camaraderie of the military and in Germany, he said, that fellowship among soldiers and their families was more significant.
“It seemed like that unit, that company was much tighter,” he said. “...It became our own little family. We spent a lot of time with each other. We spent a lot of time doing barbecues, a lot of volks marches and stuff like that. ... I don’t think there was a weekend that we didn’t have somebody over, we wouldn’t go to somebody’s house for dinner.”
He said the couple also met a lot of good German friends, also, which helped them to explore the country. Though his wife didn’t get the experiences that he did, Meyers also traveled to Poland, England and Ireland. He even served a presidential mission in Ireland for a visit by President Bill Clinton.
He also served deployments in Kosovo, Macedenio, and eventually, Iraq. In Germany, many were opposed to the war in Iraq, which meant a lot of changes for wives and their families as they were advised to stay close to base. It was while he served in Germany that Meyers heard of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which would eventually lead to his deployment to Iraq. He recalls walking into a room to get some test pilots to fly an aircraft.
“I was just going on my day-to-day business ... and the room was deathly quiet. Everybody was facing the TV. It was kind of like the world stopped. ... That’s when I saw the fall of the Twin Towers,” he said.
“And I knew that my life in the military was going to change. ...We were looking for retribution for that.”
For soldiers like himself, 9/11 was also a pinnacle moment, generations past Vietnam.
“Very few people in my unit even had a combat patch,” he said. “For us to see a guy with a combat patch, we kind of looked up to these people because there was only a handful that were still in the Army.” Most of them were majors or top brass like lieutenant colonels or colonels. “To know we’re going to be wearing a combat patch soon...”
He knew his unit would be among the first to deploy due to their location in Germany. They didn’t go into Afghanistan, as he initially expected. Instead, he served his first deployment in Iraq. He served on the first initial push into Iraq, driving from Kuwait into the middle of Iraq.
“I knew there was a chance of war when I came into the military,” he said. “And, to me, it was exciting. I had all this training I had received over the last five years and I got to use it in a combat environment.”
It’s a little stressful, he admits, particularly when you have a family, including those who “serve to your left and your right.” Soldiers knew there were going to be losses, he said, and there were, but he also says, “I guess that’s just the nature of the beast.”
He describes going to Iraq as “like somebody turned off the TV.” His unit went from Germany, which he said is a beautiful country, with trees and green landscape, to Iraq, which he describes as desolate. “Its like everything’s black and white, but it’s tan and brown.”
They would have crazy dust storms and he estimates he saw grass twice while serving deployments in Iraq.
While on deployment in Iraq, he said, they were under fire eight to 10 times a day, depending on the activities that day. Sometimes they are under mortar fire, other times, indirect fire, and when driving through towns, they were bound to take on fire.
“There’s a point where you quit running,” he said. As a leader, he said, his primary concern is always his people, making sure that everybody is safe, in the bunkers, because that is what he’s responsible. However, he said, there is also a point “where it almost becomes such a norm that you’re like, if I ran 10 steps faster, that one would have hit me. Or if I were to stay in bed, I would have not been hit.” He said he remembers one time while serving 10 combat tours in and in Afghanistan, that he heard a mortar coming in. “I just remember pulling my sheets over my head and going back to bed.”
Meyers’ experiences on deployments to Iraq helped form his decision to go into special operations. He served for 15 years in special operations.
“What probably turned me the most (into serving a military career) was when I ended up in special operations,” he said.
He had applied for special operations a couple of times, and he’d never hear anything back. The day before he was to return to Germany after being stateside after deployment, he said, his orders changed to the The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment. The unit is nicknamed the Night Stalkers and consists of the Army’s best qualified, aviators, crew chiefs and support soldiers. People may be familiar with the Night Stalkers from the book and film, Black Hawk Dawn. Over the years, the 160th SOAR took part in missions like rescuing PFC Jessica Lynch, capturing Saddam Hussein and even seeking Osama Bin Laden and eventually raiding Osama bin Laden’s compound in May 2011. Bin Laden was killed during that raid.
Meyers doesn’t talk missions, and doesn’t give much detail about deployments. However, he is more than happy to talk about serving in special operations, the work that soldiers do and their focus. His commitment to the military and those he served with is evident in talking to him.
He said he wanted to go into special operations because he identified with a lot of the soldiers who served.
“They had this really hard work ethic, and in my opinion, a next level soldier,” he said, saying they were “top caliber guys.” He wanted to be with that regiment, formed by soldiers at the top and elite units from the different services.
After completing his first assessment, called Green Platoon, he said, it clicked as he learned skills that the typical aviator doesn’t learn: learning to shoot, learning navigation, learning medical courses and combatives. They were serving alongside those top elite soldiers, the “door kickers” that are specially trained to go in and hit specific targets, going in and out with minimal force.
Over his career, he served 10 deployments. Most of his deployments were four- to six-month deployments. He went to Iraq twice, to Afghanistan seven times. When asked about many of those deployments, Meyers admits that they blur together.
“We’re getting shot out there,” he said. “We fly at night and we fly low. So people took potshots at us all the time.”
On each deployment, he said, everybody knows what their mission is: to get to the target and everybody to come home. When soldiers were lost, he said, they were memorialized and the soldiers still come together annually to honor those lost soldiers, their families, and come together with the Gold Star families. That kinship that is earned in the military continues.
During his military career, he earned three Bronze Stars and three Meritorious Service awards, among many others.
“The beauty of my career was that I started in the Green Platoon and I was the first sergeant for Green Platoon when I retired. I went from the guy walking through the door to the guy that was the keeper of the door,” he said. “For me, it was an honor to be the guy that was in charge of selection for that unit.”
Meyer was so dedicated, that he said he would still be in the military today, he said, if it weren’t having to recover after suffering a neck injury. After serving in the military, Meyers spent two years doing contracting, allowing him to continue to support the military.
After retiring, he, his wife and their two children returned to Nebraska, allowing them to get closer to family.
“To me, it was, let’s get back to our roots and our kids spend some time with the grandparents,” he said. “It’s a good starting point for my future.”
Retiring has been an adjustment, he admits. Right now, he and his wife are looking at continuing their involvement with the military community through nonprofits that they are involved in and other ways. Meyers has been involved in the American Legion and the local VFW.
“I’ve been a servant leader my whole life,” he said. “...I just always tried to find the right path, I didn’t take the easy path. It served me well in my career.”