Honoring our Heroes: Gering veteran’s time in the military changed his life in an unexpected way

Ninety-three-year-old Ronald Dutton of Gering doesn’t remember a lot about his time in the service, but he remembers the important parts, including the part when he met his wife.

Dutton signed up to serve in the Air Force around the age of 25, he said—around the time of the Korean War. His son, Allen Dutton, said that he did his basic training somewhere in southern California, and then was stationed in Nome, Alaska, where an Aircraft Control and Warning radar site was based. Allen said his father did mostly desk work.

“For my part, I was never in danger,” Ron said. “…I really didn’t have to experience the bad things. I won’t say they were fun, but we were never in danger.”

While Ron might not have gotten to see much of the exciting parts of the military, the experience would change his life forever.

While in Alaska, Ron got to become well-acquainted with a local family.

“I went and had dinner with them a few times,” he said. “…I ended up marrying their daughter. And I’ve never regretted that.”

Ron met Mary Louise after she returned to her family in Nome for a visit, and “the rest is history,” he said.