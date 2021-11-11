Honoring our Heroes: Gering veteran’s time in the military changed his life in an unexpected way

Ninety-three-year-old Ronald Dutton of Gering doesn’t remember a lot about his time in the service, but he remembers the important parts, including the part when he met his wife.
Dutton signed up to serve in the Air Force around the age of 25, he said—around the time of the Korean War. His son, Allen Dutton, said that he did his basic training somewhere in southern California, and then was stationed in Nome, Alaska, where an Aircraft Control and Warning radar site was based. Allen said his father did mostly desk work.
“For my part, I was never in danger,” Ron said. “…I really didn’t have to experience the bad things. I won’t say they were fun, but we were never in danger.”
While Ron might not have gotten to see much of the exciting parts of the military, the experience would change his life forever.
While in Alaska, Ron got to become well-acquainted with a local family.
“I went and had dinner with them a few times,” he said. “…I ended up marrying their daughter. And I’ve never regretted that.”
Ron met Mary Louise after she returned to her family in Nome for a visit, and “the rest is history,” he said.
Ron spent about four years in the military and then returned to his home in Gering with his new bride. Even though he loved being up in Alaska, Ron said he was glad to come home.
“I was glad to come back,” he said. “I think we lived maybe a little while with my folks, just for a short time. Then we got our own home.”
Ron returned to working at his father’s business, Dutton’s Implement, where he had been working before he enlisted in the Air Force.
“It (serving in the military) was the thing to do,” he said.
Ron and Mary Louise had four children, three sons and a daughter. Two of the sons went into the Air Force as well, and one, Allen, became a pilot.
“That’s definitely why they chose the Air Force as their branch because our family is predominantly Air Force,” Allen said. “…My dad always liked airplanes. We went to a lot of air shows growing up. And he built model airplanes, and I built model planes. So there’s a lot of influence.”
A passion for planes wasn’t the only thing the Dutton family had in common. Allen’s brother also found love in Alaska, as well as Allen’s own son.
“Each generation’s got somebody — met somebody in Alaska,” Allen said with a laugh.
While Ron has a hard time remembering much about his time in the service now, he can never forget how it changed his life. It might not have been the most exciting work either, but he wouldn’t have changed a thing.
“He really enjoyed it. He met a lot of cool people, and I know he kept in touch with a lot of these people he was in the Air Force with through the years,” Allen said. “They’d send Christmas cards, and I remember stopping to visit a couple of them in California when we were traveling through on vacations. (He) met a lot of good long-term friends.”
Ron said, “It was a great experience. … I would recommend young people go ahead and get into the military (for) a minimum enlistment. … I don’t regret one minute I spent in the service.”