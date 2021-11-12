HONORING OUR HEROES: Local florist made friends, deciphered enemies during her time in the military

Shelby Sharp-Druckenmiller knew when she was in fifth grade that she wanted to serve in the Air Force. Her class took a field trip to the Francis E. Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, and she was hooked from then on. “And I said ‘That’s it, I’m going into the Air Force. This is great,’” she said.
She signed up when she was still a junior in high school. When she graduated in 1992, she enlisted right away. She served for five years, achieving a rank of E-4, or senior airman. But her job wasn’t to fly planes.
“There’s always this kind of misnomer where people think that just because you’re in the Air Force, you must be flying planes. There’s so much more ... going on than just the aviation side of it,” she said.
Instead of becoming a pilot, she worked signals intelligence for the NSA.
Sharp-Druckenmiller spent the first few years of her service working alongside members of the other branches at Fort Meade in Maryland. Sitting in racks, she and her coworkers tuned into specific frequencies to intercept Morse code transmissions. She was later transferred to a base in San Antonio to conduct similar work.
As for any more details of her service, those she could not disclose. Her work had top secret clearance.
“I was sworn to secrecy for 75 years when I got out, because they figured ... I’d be dead by then,” she said. “I can’t really go into depth ... I can just tell you I know Morse code very well.”
She left the service after her time in San Antonio to pursue different opportunities, leaving the friends she had made in the process. The thing about military friendships, she said, is that the bonds formed in service never really fray. A decade later, with the advent of Facebook, she was able to reunite with her former comrades.
“Everybody started hopping on this sort of social media thing and all of a sudden we found ourselves reconnecting,” she said. “...As a matter of fact, I have a friend I was stationed with in San Antonio reach out to me and order a gift. It was his wife’s birthday ... and I shipped it, packaged it all up, and sent it across the country to them. We got on the phone and we got to talk for the first time since 1997 and it was like we were right there.”
Sharp-Druckenmiller runs the Shelby Lynn Floral Design shop, which opened earlier this year within Hotel 21 & Co. in Gering. In addition to sending flowers to her military friends, she offers a 10% discount to veterans and active service members.
“I’m an American. I’m very patriotic,” she said. “I’m proud of our country, I’m proud of our flag, I’m proud of the people who have chosen to go in, because I’ll tell you right now it’s very different than going to college.”
When she was just 18, she put on a uniform and worked an eight-hour day doing top secret work for the government after completing six difficult months of tech school. She said her son has at times expressed interest in the military, but she encourages him to look at college instead.
Her family has a long history of military service, however. Both her father and father-in-law served in Vietnam, and her grandfather was awarded a Purple Heart for his service in World War II.
From spending years away from one’s family to navigating the complexity of the VA system, she said there are aspects of being in the military that many civilians just don’t understand. She said she doesn’t feel like people owe veterans thanks for their service; they’re just doing their jobs.
“There’s just so many traditions that you live by every day in the military, and those traditions and values stay with you, I think, for the rest of your life,“ Sharp-Druckenmiller said.
She tries to make Veterans Day a pretty low-key event, maybe just going out to dinner to celebrate it. She said it’s a good opportunity to just keep veterans in one’s mind and to recognize their service.
“I took an oath when I went into the service to protect my country,” she said, “and that is still something that rings true with me.”