HONORING OUR HEROES: Local florist made friends, deciphered enemies during her time in the military

She left the service after her time in San Antonio to pursue different opportunities, leaving the friends she had made in the process. The thing about military friendships, she said, is that the bonds formed in service never really fray. A decade later, with the advent of Facebook, she was able to reunite with her former comrades.

“Everybody started hopping on this sort of social media thing and all of a sudden we found ourselves reconnecting,” she said. “...As a matter of fact, I have a friend I was stationed with in San Antonio reach out to me and order a gift. It was his wife’s birthday ... and I shipped it, packaged it all up, and sent it across the country to them. We got on the phone and we got to talk for the first time since 1997 and it was like we were right there.”

Sharp-Druckenmiller runs the Shelby Lynn Floral Design shop, which opened earlier this year within Hotel 21 & Co. in Gering. In addition to sending flowers to her military friends, she offers a 10% discount to veterans and active service members.

“I’m an American. I’m very patriotic,” she said. “I’m proud of our country, I’m proud of our flag, I’m proud of the people who have chosen to go in, because I’ll tell you right now it’s very different than going to college.”