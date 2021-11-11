HONORING OUR HEROES: Local veteran reflects on 20 year career in the Navy

“I’m a Navy supply corps officer, so you start out by going out to sea. Then I spent a number of years working in Naval Aviation, not flying, and then all of a sudden, I was working in ship repair in Japan,” he said. “After that, I taught school in the military, went to Vietnam, served on some senior staff positions and in 1976, I retired after 20 years.”

With the military, Hahn got to travel around, mostly in the Pacific, and even had his family with him when stationed in Japan.

“Back when I was in the Navy, all of the military action in the world was in the Pacific. If you look at the Pacific Rim, that’s where all the major naval action was, so I spent a number of years out in the Pacific,” he said. “I was stationed in Japan for three years, but I had my wife and two children with me there.

“I was stationed in Hawaii for about four years, in the Seattle area and when I did other things, those were always in Georgia or D.C.”

Of all the places Hahn has been to, his favorite is the Naval Air Station in Oak Harbor, Washington, north of Seattle.

After retiring from the Navy, Hahn started a consulting business in Indiana.