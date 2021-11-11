HONORING OUR HEROES: Local veteran reflects on 20 year career in the Navy

Scottsbluff native Gary Hahn is a retired Navy commander who served 20 years in the military after enlisting in 1956. Hahn lived in Scottsbluff until he enlisted, and the Navy was the branch he wanted to go into the most.
“Back at that time, everybody was in the military. I lived through high school during WWII, and I just like the thought of ships, Navy airplanes and things like that,” he said. “I had never seen the ocean and so, I actually joined the Navy program that I wanted almost the first day that I was eligible. I was in the Navy about three months before I got my draft call.”
He served during the Vietnam War and started as a division officer while most people his age were out of the military by then.
“I was a year too young for the Korean War, so I’m a Vietnamer and had my 35th birthday in Vietnam. I was married with children and I was a Navy division officer,” Hahn said. “For my age, that’s kind of unusual because all of my schoolmates who didn’t go to college, they came in 1952 through 1954, they were out and done with the service by the time that I came in. The only people my age that were in Vietnam were career military people.”
Hahn didn’t get to go to sea that much but really liked the ocean after seeing it for the first time. He had a multitude of jobs during his 20-year career.
“I’m a Navy supply corps officer, so you start out by going out to sea. Then I spent a number of years working in Naval Aviation, not flying, and then all of a sudden, I was working in ship repair in Japan,” he said. “After that, I taught school in the military, went to Vietnam, served on some senior staff positions and in 1976, I retired after 20 years.”
With the military, Hahn got to travel around, mostly in the Pacific, and even had his family with him when stationed in Japan.
“Back when I was in the Navy, all of the military action in the world was in the Pacific. If you look at the Pacific Rim, that’s where all the major naval action was, so I spent a number of years out in the Pacific,” he said. “I was stationed in Japan for three years, but I had my wife and two children with me there.
“I was stationed in Hawaii for about four years, in the Seattle area and when I did other things, those were always in Georgia or D.C.”
Of all the places Hahn has been to, his favorite is the Naval Air Station in Oak Harbor, Washington, north of Seattle.
After retiring from the Navy, Hahn started a consulting business in Indiana.
“I was working 100 hours a week trying to get that running and when you’re doing that, you’re not adjusting to anything. I retired in Charleston, South Carolina and left my two older children there,” he said. “They were finishing college there but we moved to Indiana for the business that I wanted to start, and we were just pushing things to make them happen.”
His three children went on different paths and they currently live in Oklahoma and Idaho doing a variety of jobs.
“I have three children, a couple of them are now in their 60s. One daughter is an assistant professor at the University of Oklahoma, a daughter is an orthoptist at the Dean McGee Eye Institute in Oklahoma City, and I have an engineering son in Idaho,” Hahn said.
Hahn and his wife, who is from Mitchell, moved back to Gering in 1997 following their time in Indiana.
“We lived in Indiana for 18 years before moving back here and lived on a farm in Gering,” he said.
After living on the farm, Hahn and his wife moved to the Residency where Hahn still lives today. His wife died four years ago in the care center from dementia.
“One of the reasons we moved to town when we did was to get her taken care of health-wise,” Hahn said.
