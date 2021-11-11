HONORING OUR HEROES: Sidney coach suffers trauma while serving, but finds success in volleyball

With his left foot, Dadgostar was missing his big toe and the top of the second while his ankle was completely sliced through from the top all the way down to the heel.

“When they put my ankle back together, it was pretty much reconstructed and it worked for quite a few years. I got hit in 2009 and I believe 2014 or 2015 is when my left foot started giving out,” he said. “I lost my dorsiflexion then lost my plantar flexion as well, so I couldn’t use my foot at all. I would step and it would roll. That’s when we went ahead and decided to go ahead and amputate the left leg as well for quality of life purposes.”

After the accident, his wife brought his family to Miami with her since Dadgostar would be there for over a month.

“When I got hit by the boat, my daughter was five months old so my wife had to drop everything. She was in college finishing up her Bachelor’s degree and she had to drop that, gather my family up and fly to Miami for six weeks. With a five-month old, it’s not fun especially with me being in the hospital,” Dadgostar said. “She had sent our daughter off to Nebraska since we lived in Delaware at the time and she stayed with her father until I was able to get home.”

After two years being retired at home, his wife told him to get out of the house since he was there 24/7.