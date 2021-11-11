HONORING OUR HEROES: Sidney coach suffers trauma while serving, but finds success in volleyball

For Sidney Assistant volleyball coach Nick Dadgostar, one day in 2009 changed his life forever.
Dadgostar, who is originally from Maryland, went into the Air Force right out of high school in 2000.
“I was born in D.C. and I graduated high school in Maryland. I always wanted to serve my country,” he said. “I picked the Air Force because it was more the technology branch and that’s what I was into.”
Dadgostar started off as a hydraulic specialist for the B-52 bomber and ended up as a flight crew chief for the last few years of his career on the C-5 and C-17.
“We constantly ran missions so as a flyer, we would usually just go for a couple of weeks and fly into all these countries and then fly out,” he said. “We were never deployed for six months or something because that was more the ground units, so we just flew in, did what we needed to do and flew out.”
Because of his job, Dadgostar got to travel around the world including; Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Africa but if he had to pick a favorite, it would be South America because of how beautiful the continent is.
In 2009, he was doing non-stop missions to the desert and back for months. He was about to go into his downtime where he stays at home on base when his flight chief gave him one more mission, a presidential support mission.
“Since I was stationed in Delaware, we support the president’s mission so wherever he goes, we load up vehicles, Secret Service and so on. They are usually very good missions, very secure missions, so it was not a lot of worry as far as going down range or so,” Dadgostar said. “I think it was only a four-day mission, give or take and it was down in South America to go and pick him up since that’s where he was. On the way down there, we stopped in the Virgin Islands for crew rest because we can only fly so many hours a day before we have to stop and rest.”
One of the reasons Dadgostar said yes to the mission is because as he said, “It’s not everyday we can go to the Virgin Islands.”
“I believe our crew rest was on the ground for about 10 hours,” he said. “We decided to take a little time to see the sights and into the water to go snorkeling with the crew and I got hit by a commercial fishing boat.”
The rest of his crew continued on to South America while Dadgostar was flown to Miami, where he stayed in a hospital for the next six weeks.
“When I first got to Miami, my left lung was shut down, had broken ribs, my sternum was broken, my left humerus was snapped in half and then I had propeller cuts down my legs from the knees down and left hand,” he said. “I was losing a lot of blood, the Virgin Islands couldn’t do anything for me, all they could do was stabilize me.”
The first thing the hospital staff wanted to do was start amputation to get him stable, but thanks to an Army doctor doing his clinicals at the hospital, they were able to take over and stop that from happening.
“They were about to amputate my left foot, then my right leg above the knee, and then part of my hand as well. There was a doctor there named Jess Kirby and he was a limb salvage expert with the U.S. Army. He was about to get deployed so he was doing, I guess you would call clinicals, to go practice medicine before you get deployed. He told them he wanted to take over. His job is to save limbs, so he took me over and called in one of his buddies who was a hand surgeon expert and flew him to Miami.”
This buddy was able to completely save Dadgostar’s left hand and instead of amputating the right leg above the knee, Kirby wanted to add extra centimeters to try and save the leg.
“What he did was break my tibia again just a few centimeters down and then he applied what is called the Ilizarov frame,” Dadgostar said. “Pretty much where the new break was, as it heals, I slowly turned four screws four times a day and stretched it out. I grew back probably around 9 ½ to 11 centimeters of bone.”
By the time they were supposed to reconnect the shin bone to the foot, it was too late.
“Infection had set in and a lot of tissue damage was being done to the leg so it wouldn’t sit, so I was short,” he said. “We went ahead and decided to amputate the right foot after two years of regrowing it. Since I regrew that much bone, I was allowed to have a below the knee amputation because I had enough bone for a prosthetic. He totally saved my right knee.”
With his left foot, Dadgostar was missing his big toe and the top of the second while his ankle was completely sliced through from the top all the way down to the heel.
“When they put my ankle back together, it was pretty much reconstructed and it worked for quite a few years. I got hit in 2009 and I believe 2014 or 2015 is when my left foot started giving out,” he said. “I lost my dorsiflexion then lost my plantar flexion as well, so I couldn’t use my foot at all. I would step and it would roll. That’s when we went ahead and decided to go ahead and amputate the left leg as well for quality of life purposes.”
After the accident, his wife brought his family to Miami with her since Dadgostar would be there for over a month.
“When I got hit by the boat, my daughter was five months old so my wife had to drop everything. She was in college finishing up her Bachelor’s degree and she had to drop that, gather my family up and fly to Miami for six weeks. With a five-month old, it’s not fun especially with me being in the hospital,” Dadgostar said. “She had sent our daughter off to Nebraska since we lived in Delaware at the time and she stayed with her father until I was able to get home.”
After two years being retired at home, his wife told him to get out of the house since he was there 24/7.
“She was going from a full-time college student to an instant single mom, health care provider, doing everything by herself. Her life got flipped upside down and it was worrying about her part in the family to doing absolutely everything, let alone now you’re a nurse on top of that,” he said. “After I was able to start walking and providing again, we adapted very well. My wife is such a strong woman, I don’t think I’d be here today if it wasn’t for her.”
When Dadgostar retired in 2012, three years after the accident, he didn’t know what to do with his life. It took two of the three years to redefine himself.
“I got a phone call from Kari Miller, who works for the Air Force Wounded Warrior program,” he said. “She invited me to this camp at Nellis Air Force Base and it introduces you to Paralympic sports. My world blew up because I had no idea about the Paralympic side of professional athletes.”
He went to the Warrior Games running track and as part of the sitting volleyball team. He fell in love with the sport after having grown up playing volleyball. While running track, he took part in the 100 and 200m.
He competed on the Air Force sitting volleyball team at the Invictus Games in London but before that, the team competed in the U.S. Open. While there, Dadgostar was approached by a U.S.A volleyball recruiter.
“He approached me and asked how long I was playing for, and asked me basic questions,” he said. “At the end of the tournament, he came up and asked me to come out to their pipeline program.”
Since 2017, he has been on the U.S. national sitting volleyball team and has rostered every year since.
