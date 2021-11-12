HONORING OUR HEROES: Steve Brill’s draft number was called in 1972, though he avoided Vietnam

After three years holding the post, Brill’s desire to live in Wyoming had him moving to Torrington in the role of Goshen County weed supervisor. This would be a position Brill would retire from after 30 years of service.

“Taking that job in Wyoming was one of the best moves I ever made,” Brill said. “As a kid I loved plants, I was really blessed that I got that job and thoroughly loved it.”

Brill also said with a grin, he was really happy when he moved on from that job to the one he is currently enjoying doing invasive plant surveys and field maps across Wyoming. The weed supervisor position, he said, trained him well. He describes his summer job as spending days mapping, writing reports and sometimes never seeing people just maybe the wild horses, “It’s just awesome.”

He is traveling through many very rural areas scouting and recording invasive plant species as well as establishing spray blocks. Once a spray block is marked, helicopters will spray test herbicides. Brill will then re-visit the sites to establish if they are working to control invasive plants or not.