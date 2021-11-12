HONORING OUR HEROES: Steve Brill’s draft number was called in 1972, though he avoided Vietnam

Graduating from Gering High School in 1970, Steve Brill immediately had his first Army physical. Thinking at the time college and a degree in accounting was what his next chapter would hold, Brill registered for his deferment. However, college wasn’t working out very well and in 1972, Brill began working in a boat factory, learning the trade. While working at the factory, he was drafted.
“Oh, it was nerve-wracking,” Brill said. “My number was 36 and everybody on both sides of me had numbers in the two and three hundreds.”
In July 1972, Brill was sent to Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for basic training. Having a background in boats lead Brill to Fort Eustis, Virginia, where he would be trained on the LARC (welded steel-hulled amphibious cargo vehicle used by the U.S. Army from 1952-2001). It was during this training that activities began to come to a halt in Vietnam and American troops began moving out.
Brill said he recalls asking, “So what are they going to do with us?”
Because he was called in the draft, like many others, he was sent to Fort Story, Virginia, to fill voids in positions as soldiers retired. Brill first filled a company clerk position but quickly moved into a mail post for company headquarters.
“It was almost like being in the movie MASH, I had my own post office,” Brill said.
After serving on the post, Brill’s last Army role was housing manager.
“I was like a hotel manager to 14 cabins plus a guest house. I basically went from being trained to drive the cargo truck on water to a clerk, mailman and then a housing manager.”
Brill completed his two years at Fort Story, near Virginia Beach. The small post was filled with 650 people including soldiers from the Army, Marines and Navy. He recalls trips off the base and even living off base with mixed emotion.
“It wasn’t popular being in the Army during Vietnam and there was a time when people started harassing me. I was thinking, 'You don’t even know my story, why I am here and what I think,'” Brill said.
“Being drafted was a good thing in the long run, I made lifelong friends and I was able to do my duty for this country.”
After serving two years, Brill returned to his family home and eventually began working for the gas company for a year. Deciding he didn’t like the rigid daily structure, Brill returned to rural life and farming in 1974. After roughly 10 years farming on his own and helping his dad with his harvest, the economy and circumstances would cause both himself and his dad to sell their farms. During this time living in a family friend's rental with his parents, Brill was fortunate to have his friends from the gas company track him down with job information. He began working in the Scotts Bluff County Weed District as a sprayer and quickly applied for the Weed Control Authority position.
After three years holding the post, Brill’s desire to live in Wyoming had him moving to Torrington in the role of Goshen County weed supervisor. This would be a position Brill would retire from after 30 years of service.
“Taking that job in Wyoming was one of the best moves I ever made,” Brill said. “As a kid I loved plants, I was really blessed that I got that job and thoroughly loved it.”
Brill also said with a grin, he was really happy when he moved on from that job to the one he is currently enjoying doing invasive plant surveys and field maps across Wyoming. The weed supervisor position, he said, trained him well. He describes his summer job as spending days mapping, writing reports and sometimes never seeing people just maybe the wild horses, “It’s just awesome.”
He is traveling through many very rural areas scouting and recording invasive plant species as well as establishing spray blocks. Once a spray block is marked, helicopters will spray test herbicides. Brill will then re-visit the sites to establish if they are working to control invasive plants or not.
Brill may be living his dream but as he very recently celebrated his 70th birthday, he reflected, “I am definitely a patriot, I believe in God and country and everything that both stand for. I was proud to serve my country and I would do it again if needed.”
He is proud to carry the veteran card and be recognized.
“In some ways as I get older, I am more patriotic and I like to have my flag on my home and show respect for this country.”
If you have the opportunity to meet Steve Brill, ask to see his Veteran’s card, he isn’t interested in the discount. Brill said, “I am real proud when people ask me and sometimes I show it when they don’t ask.”