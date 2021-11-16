HONORING OUR HEROES: Wally Kirchoff served in Korea nearly 70 years ago

Having served overseas and abroad, Wally Kirchoff recalls his service almost 70 years ago.
“I was in the Army and I served active duty in 1952 and 1953 and I was in active reserves for six years,” Kirchoff said.
Kirchoff’s service started on an unexpected note when he was drafted for the Korean War.
“I don’t think I was really expecting it. I was married and I wasn’t thinking much about that at the time and it was in January that I went in,” Kirchoff said. “I took basic training at Fort Leonard Wood. I stayed on as a platoon sergeant and I was in a training company and I trained new people.
“Ft. Leonard Wood is an engineering company, and we learned things like: how to climb light poles and do different maintenance tasks that have to be done, and how to demolish bridges with explosives and things like that,”
After leaving basic training, Kirchoff was shipped out to Korea. He traveled from Seattle, Washington, to Japan, and finally to the Korean Peninsula.
“I remember the first night we got there. We went to Japan from Seattle, it took 14 days. We got caught in a hurricane and we spent a few days in Japan getting supplies. We went from Japan to Busan, South Korea. Then we got on a train with no windows,” Kirchoff said.
“It seemed like we rode that train for two days but I don’t know how long, then we went to a town called Chuncheon where we were assigned different companies, and the person I went with was our sergeant when I was at basic training.”
While he was in Korea, Kirchoff had a significant role in the end of the war, clearing the Korean DMZ which now marks the border between North and South Korea.
“I had been in Korea when they signed the Korean Armistice about six to eight month., I was in the 73rd engineer battalion, and we stayed after the war and cleared the demarcation line, and we cleared it all the way until we met up with the people from North Korea, and we did it all with a bayonet on our hands and knees,” Kirchoff said.
The process by which the DMZ was cleared was an incredibly strenuous endeavor by both sides.
“There were a lot of wooden mines, and we had a strip about four feet wide, and we used a bayonet. You would stick it in the ground, and if there was a mine, you had to be really careful. You had to uncover it and disarm it so it wouldn’t blow up,” Kirchoff said.
“There were mines in the hills and we took turns looking for them. We would switch out every 10 or 12 inches, and if you found something solid you had to dig it out, and they were armed for pressure so if you stepped on one it would have blown up.”