HONORING OUR HEROES: Wally Kirchoff served in Korea nearly 70 years ago

“It seemed like we rode that train for two days but I don’t know how long, then we went to a town called Chuncheon where we were assigned different companies, and the person I went with was our sergeant when I was at basic training.”

While he was in Korea, Kirchoff had a significant role in the end of the war, clearing the Korean DMZ which now marks the border between North and South Korea.

“I had been in Korea when they signed the Korean Armistice about six to eight month., I was in the 73rd engineer battalion, and we stayed after the war and cleared the demarcation line, and we cleared it all the way until we met up with the people from North Korea, and we did it all with a bayonet on our hands and knees,” Kirchoff said.

The process by which the DMZ was cleared was an incredibly strenuous endeavor by both sides.

“There were a lot of wooden mines, and we had a strip about four feet wide, and we used a bayonet. You would stick it in the ground, and if there was a mine, you had to be really careful. You had to uncover it and disarm it so it wouldn’t blow up,” Kirchoff said.