HONORING OUR VETERANS: Four years in military changes life for Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy

Josh Ruzicka, current Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s deputy, is a veteran who grew up in Gering. He joined the Marine Corps at the age of 20 and left after four years at the age of 24.

He was a forward observer, which is someone who “stays ahead of an advancing element and calls in indirect fire to clear the way or is with the advancing element and calls in indirect fire support as they move forward to support the movement,” he said. “A forward observer could also call in helicopters or jets for air support or a medivac.”

Ruzicka joined the military to help out in the Iraqi war, do his part and to be a forward observer. He was in what was called the Vigilant Response back in 2004, Iraqi Freedom in 2004, Iraqi Freedom 4-6 in 2005, and Iraqi Freedom 6-8 in 2006 into 2007.

Ruzicka has traveled to many places while being in the military. He has been to Iraq three times, as well as Kuwait, Qatar, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Thailand, Japan and Okinawa. His favorite place he traveled to was Japan and his least favorite place was Kuwait.