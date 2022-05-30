HONORING THE FALLEN: Ceremonies remember those who gave all

In an emotionally charged speech to those gathered at Fairview Cemetery, U.S. Army veteran Tim Kramer told those in the crowd about the debt owed to those who lost their life in the service of their country during a Memorial Day ceremony at Fairview Cemetery on Monday, May 30.

Kramer, a disabled Iraqi War veteran, relayed his own life experience and what drew him into joining the Army.

“I had no plans to join the service,” he said. “I was going to drive truck and farm just like all the rest of the cool kids in the ’90s. Then I became a young father, and plans changed. I needed insurance and security for my family.”

In March 2001, Kramer enlisted. He reported to Fort Myer, Virginia, on Aug. 31, 2001.

“Fort Myer is a quarter mile from the Pentagon. You can all remember what happened on the fateful day of (Sept. 2001),” he said. “So, I deployed in 2004 and 2006 to Iraq to fight for the liberties and freedom that we sit here and enjoy today.”

During his second deployment, the Humvee he was riding in came under attack.

“We went on a mission one night. We were taking some detainees to a prison. We encountered some fire along the way. At that same spot, they had buried a bomb. When we went back we ran it over,” he said.

Kramer suffered catastrophic injuries in the attack, but said he reminds people that Memorial Day is about those who didn’t make it back.

“Today is the day we remember our brothers and sisters who gave that ultimate sacrifice. Nearly 7,000 men and women gave the ultimate sacrifice fighting the global war on terror. Memorial Day just isn’t about picnics, parades, ceremonies,” he said. “There is nothing wrong with that — gathering with family and friends.

“But, please understand there are countries around the world where criticizing the government will get you killed or imprisoned. Criticism is a right and a necessity in amending a flawed system, so let your voice be heard and never forget your right to free expression is paid for in blood.”

He closed by talking about the toll of this year’s celebration.

“Today will be the most expensive holiday on the calendar. Every hot dog, every burger, every spin around the lake or drink with family and friends is a debt purchase by others. Today is to honor those brave men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice. Those whose moms never saw them again. (Soldiers) whose wives now raise their kids alone. This isn’t simply a day off,” he said. “This is a day to remember those who paid (with their lives) so others could taste freedom.”

Scotts Bluff County Veterans Services Officer Matt Meyers said Kramer was an easy choice to be this year’s keynote speaker.

“When I came in when 9-11 happened, yeah. I was a guy that was only going to do a couple years in the Army. I turned into a 21-year guy, and a lot of it was my brothers and sisters in arms. I wanted to be there for them,” Meyer said.

He saw that same spirit in Kramer.

“I believe Kramer even went back that deployment after he had suffered injuries from IEDs and he continued to fight. So yeah, that tells you what kind of a guy he is,” Meyers said.

Tom Arends, VFW Post 1681 commander, also said the holiday isn’t just about remembering those who died in combat.

“It’s for all fallen veterans. It is for those who died in war, and those who died afterward,” he said.

Michael Blue, with American Legion Post 36, spoke at a ceremony at the American Legion in Gering. Westlawn and Eastlawn ceremonies were brought together at the American Legion due to rain

“When I think of Memorial Day, I think of this little girl right here,” he said of the daughter of one participant, Melissa Lally, as she sat in her mom’s lap. “That’s what my service was all about, the future of our children, or families. You think of price. Think about what it costs to have freedom, freedom of free speech, the freedom to worship as you please. We are the only country in the world that has those three things.”

Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.