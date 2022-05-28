Honoring the fallen: Volunteers ready local cemeteries ahead of Memorial Day

Beth Linn, the American Legion Post 6 commander, headed up a group of volunteers who placed flags on the graves of veterans at Fairview Cemetery and Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Scottsbluff on Saturday, May 28.

Linn started planting flags ahead of Memorial Day 10 years ago. Linn jokingly said she didn’t have a choice the first year she helped plant flags.

“John Brehm, the former veterans service officer for Scotts Bluff County, volun-told me,” she said.

Area Memorial Day ceremonies Sunday, May 29 Creighton Valley Ceremony, 2 p.m.. East of Gering on Highway 92, County Road U and 27th and 1/2 mile south Monday, May 30 Calvary Cemetery, Chadron, 8 a.m. Greenwood Cemetery, Chadron, 8:30 a.m. Fairview Cemetery, Scottsbluff, 9 a.m. Bethel Cemetery, Whitney, 9:30 a.m. 10 a.m., Kimball Cemetery, with speaker from F.E. Warren Air Force Base; VFW hamburger feed following the ceremony. West Lawn Cemetery, Gering, 10 a.m., East Lawn Cemetery, Minatare, 10:30 a.m. Oregon Trail Cemetery, Bridgeport, 10:30 a.m.; key speaker, Sen. Steve Erdman Box Butte County Courthouse, Alliance, 10 a.m. Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Banner County, 11 a.m. Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery, Scottsbluff, 11 a.m. Chadron American Legion, Chadron, 11 a.m to 1 p.m. Western Nebraska State Veterans Home, Scottsbluff, 1:30 p.m., Not open to the public.

Linn, though, said the holiday holds a special place in her heart. Her mother and uncles are buried at Fort McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, Nebraska.

Linn also served in the Army in the 1980s.

“I served during the Grenada/Lebanon bombing. I was not there, but I lost a friend (in the military excursion),” she said.

Linn served three years as a military police officer, and married a former soldier. Her husband also served with a Multiple Launch Rocket System unit. They didn’t meet until both had re-entered civilian life.

“We grew up 30 miles from each other, but we met while we were going to college at Chadron State,” she said.

Linn has been a member of the American Legion Post 36 since 2000, where she was the first female department commander in Nebraska, she said. She is currently the district commander that serves nine counties.

Linn said she joined because women are under-represented in the American Legion.

“I felt, as a war veteran, that it needed to be done,” she said. “There are very few females (in the American Legion), and they need to see that it can be done.”

This year, Linn said volunteers will have “planted” around 1,700 flags at Fairview and another 500 at Sunset Memorial.

She said it all starts with collaboration with Matt Meyers, the current veterans service officer of Scotts Bluff County. He provides her with a list of obituaries of recent fallen veterans. She adds those names to the list she has had from past flag plantings.

“I personally walk this cemetery at least twice a year to look for (veteran’s graves),” she said. “Some of them are just a memorial marker, so it’s not on (the cemetery) maps. It’s just a lot of legwork.”

Linn has had two major surgeries on her back in the last year, making it tougher for her to walk the cemetery. That, though, doesn’t deter her.

“We do this every year. We’re honored to do it every year, and my list never gets shorter,” she said.

