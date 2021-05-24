 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hope Radio hosting Summer Reading Adventure
0 comments

Hope Radio hosting Summer Reading Adventure

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Families are invited to join Hope Radio’s Summer Reading Adventure in the Cross Reference Library, June 7 through July 2. This year’s theme is “Animals of the Bible” and to celebrate, Hope Radio is giving away day passes to Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff!

Tune in to 97.1 FM for giveaways at 2:30 p.m. every weekday from May 24 through June 11. You can also enter to win a day pass to the Zoo by visiting kcmifm.com.

Kids can sign up for this year’s Summer Reading Adventure by stopping by 209 East 15th St. in Scottsbluff on Saturday, June 5 during the Cross Reference Library Fun Fair and Used Book Sale in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or pre-register by calling 308-632-5264, or by messaging Hope Radio on Facebook.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News