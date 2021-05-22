Hope Radio hosting Summer Reading Adventure

SCOTTSBLUFF — Families are invited to join Hope Radio’s Summer Reading Adventure in the Cross Reference Library, June 7 through July 2. This year’s theme is “Animals of the Bible” and to celebrate, Hope Radio is giving away day passes to Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff.

Tune in to 97.1 FM for giveaways at 2:30 p.m. every weekday from May 24 through June 11. People can also enter to win a day pass to the zoo by visiting kcmifm.com.

Kids can sign up for this year’s Summer Reading Adventure by stopping by 209 East 15th St. in Scottsbluff on Saturday, June 5 during the Cross Reference Library Fun Fair and Used Book Sale in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., or pre-register by calling 308-632-5264, or by messaging Hope Radio on Facebook.