Organizers of the Horizon Music Festival aim to bring thousands of people together this Labor Day weekend for two days of Christian fellowship and worship.

Horizon Music Festival talent coordinator Ken Boehr said that the event has a mission and vision of sharing the gospel and uniting the community through music, messages and activities for the whole family.

“We are going to boldly unite and proclaim the gospel. That really gave us the vision to have a free concert because we understood that those people that may not believe in Jesus wouldn’t necessarily buy a ticket to come to a Christian concert,” Boehr said.

Free admission was a key component of Horizon from the start. Boehr and the rest of the board of directors didn’t want anybody who wanted to attend to be left out, but organizing a music festival isn’t cheap so other sources of funding had to be found. Boehr said that the community and its businesses came together to make the festival happen.

“The community has been phenomenally supportive,” Boehr said. “I think everybody feels the same need. We look at society and everybody is confused about life and confused about who we are and who we’re made to be and the purpose of life. And on top of that we’re coming out of COVID and the difficulties and trauma people experienced from that… We know that Jesus is the answer.”

Boehr said that the festival’s goals of addressing those issues with a spiritual message and communal worship resonated with sponsors and individual donors and helped make the event financially possible.

“It’s very clear that our community needs something like this to draw one another together and provide a sense of community to people who are hurting, people who feel isolated, and I believe we have the answer through the word of God,” he said.

The festival will take place at the Grasslands at Five Rocks, which Boehr said was one of few places that could accommodate the roughly 10,000 people he expects to turn out for the show.

“We knew the amphitheater itself would be way too small, so we looked at the fields surrounding it, knowing that we’d have enough room for parking and food vendors and a marketplace,” he said. “The concert will be on what they call the Grasslands right next to Roubidoux Park and Kahuna Park.”

Horizon is spread across two days of music and worship. Originally, the festival was intended to be longer, but the board decided to scale back a bit for its inaugural year and plan to expand in the future.

“We initially started with a four-day plan, and after talking to some booking agents and listening to their wisdom they recommended that we do one day. So we scaled down halfway and did two days,” Boehr said.

Saturday’s performances will begin at 4:15 p.m. with shows by Spoken, Jamie Grace, The Afters and Saturday’s headliner, Citizens. There will also be areas for kids and teens in addition to booths featuring local ministries and resources for those who are struggling with addiction, poverty, unplanned pregnancies and other life problems.

The second day of the festival will start a bit earlier with a special service at the main stage put on and endorsed by many local churches.

“On Sunday, we have a church service for anybody to come,” Boehr said. “That’s at 11 a.m. with Jared Anderson leading worship and Keith Becker preaching the message.”

Sunday afternoon will have several activities to enjoy even before the music kicks off. Comedian Jaron Myers will take the stage for a show at 2 p.m. that will lead directly into musical performances by Jared Anderson, Sarah Reeves, Meredith Andrews and Jordan Feliz.

“In between the artists, we’ll have different testimonies from people who have been changed because of what Jesus Christ has done in their lives,” Boehr said.

Some of those testimonies will come from people like baseball player Austin Byler and MMA fighter Nate Marquardt along with some of the festival’s performing artists.

The Horizon Music Festival will conclude with its headlining performance, Christian singer-songwriter, Crowder, at 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Known by his stage name Crowder since 2012, David Wallace Crowder is an American contemporary Christian singer-songwriter. His first solo single in 2013, “I Am,” reached No. 3 on the Christian Songs chart. He has released four solo albums and his most recent, “Milk & Honey,” was released in June 2021. Crowder has sold more than 3 million records and been nominated for three Grammys.