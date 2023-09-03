Horizon Music Festival drew crowds to Gering's Grasslands at Five Rocks Amphitheater on Labor Day weekend with performances from several Christian artists as well as a comedian, vendors and a church service Sunday morning.

Prior to the event, organizers said they expected to see between 7,000 and 10,000 attendees throughout the weekend and crowds began to gather for the first night of the festival on Saturday.

The opening act included two members of the band Spoken, a Christian rock band from Nashville, Matt Baird and J.R. Bareis. The two performed a more toned down acoustic set to better align with the festival.

"Our band is very aggressive," Baird said. "It's a hard rock band, borderline metal, but we agreed that our band would be a little bit much for the lineup here and the concertgoers."

The two musicians played a set of more well-known and popular worship songs during their performance involving the two men and acoustic guitars.

However, the duo did play some of their own music as well in an effort to introduce themselves to the crowd, playing "stripped down" acoustic versions of the songs.

They also have a new album that they have recorded. "Reflection" will be their 10th studio album and is scheduled to release in December.

The musicians said they were excited to be a part of the festival and to have to opportunity to perform in Gering. Baird said he had visited the area previously, but Bareis said he had never been to western Nebraska and had been pleasantly surprised by the scenery.

The two Spoken members looked forward to seeing what the festival would bring for attendees and hoped that their message would be heard by concertgoers.

"It is, how do we all come together and make Christ known," Baird said. "That's having conversations with people maybe at the vendors, maybe just people roaming around the neighborhood, you know, just whoever wanders up, and just trying to provide some decent music and good conversations."

While everything did fall into place come concert time, there was a significant amount of work involved to make the festival happen in the first place.

"God opened so many doors, just from everybody on the board to all the people who have promoted and sponsored this event," organizer Ken Boehr said.

The 11 members of the board for the festival spent countless hours piecing together the festival from finding the venues and artists to pulling together enough volunteers for the free festival to run smoothly.

"Incredible community effort to pull this all off, it's not just a one man or even an 11-man thing, the whole community has rallied to make this happen," he said.

The event also included a number of ministry resources and sponsors set up in tents along the edge of the concert area. There was a wide range of options from ministries for children or mothers as well as a prayer tent and one, Celebrate Recovery, that is designed to help those who may be struggling with harmful habits.

"Our goal there is that people get involved in a ministry that will give them direct help with whatever they're going through," Boehr said.

Spoken's acoustic's performance was followed on Saturday night by appearances from other Christian acts Jamie Grace, The Afters and Citizens. The festival continued Sunday morning with a prayer service as well as performances including the festival's headliner, Crowder.

Before performances began on Saturday, Boehr said he was happy that all the organizers' hard work had come together and they were able to put together a festival that people could enjoy.